Li Auto Inc. launches Li i6, a pioneering five-seat battery electric SUV

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today officially launched Li i6, a pioneering five-seat battery electric SUV. Li i6 is priced at RMB249,800 for its standard configuration. Deliveries of Li i6 will commence on September 27, 2025. For more details on Li i6, please visit Li Auto’s official website.

SOURCE: Li Auto

