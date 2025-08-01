Li Auto Inc. July 2025 delivery update

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 30,731 vehicles in July 2025. As of July 31, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,368,541

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that it delivered 30,731 vehicles in July 2025. As of July 31, 2025, Li Auto’s cumulative deliveries reached 1,368,541.

The Company officially launched Li i8, a six-seat battery electric family SUV, on July 29, 2025, and expects to begin deliveries on August 20, 2025.

As of July 31, 2025, the Company had 535 retail stores in 153 cities, 527 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities. The Company also had 3,028 super charging stations in operation equipped with 16,671 charging stalls in China.

