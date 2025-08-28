Li Auto Inc. announces unaudited second quarter 2025 financial results

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB30.2 billion (US$4.2 billion)

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Operating Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025

Total deliveries for the second quarter of 2025 were 111,074 vehicles, representing a 2.3% year-over-year increase.

2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2024 Q4 2024 Q3 Deliveries 111,074 92,864 158,696 152,831 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 Deliveries 108,581 80,400 131,805 105,108

As of June 30, 2025, in China, the Company had 530 retail stores in 151 cities, 511 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities, and 2,851 super charging stations in operation equipped with 15,655 charging stalls.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2025

Vehicle sales were RMB28.9 billion (US$4.0 billion) in the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 4.7% from RMB30.3 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 17.0% from RMB24.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Key Financial Results

(in millions, except for percentages and per ADS data) For the Three Months Ended % Change6 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2025 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 30,319.7 24,678.6 28,885.1 (4.7)% 17.0% Vehicle margin 18.7% 19.8% 19.4% 0.7pts (0.4)pts Total revenues 31,678.4 25,926.8 30,245.6 (4.5)% 16.7% Gross profit 6,176.9 5,318.5 6,067.0 (1.8)% 14.1% Gross margin 19.5% 20.5% 20.1% 0.6pts (0.4)pts Operating expenses (5,708.9) (5,046.8) (5,240.0) (8.2)% 3.8% Income from operations 468.0 271.7 827.0 76.7% 204.4% Operating margin 1.5% 1.0% 2.7% 1.2pts 1.7pts Net income 1,100.9 646.6 1,096.9 (0.4)% 69.6% Non-GAAP net income 1,503.1 1,014.3 1,468.2 (2.3)% 44.7% Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 1.05 0.62 1.03 (1.9)% 66.1% Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 1.42 0.96 1.37 (3.5)% 42.7% Net cash used in operating activities (429.4) (1,701.0) (3,036.2) 607.1% 78.5% Free cash flow (non-GAAP) (1,852.7) (2,530.6) (3,841.8) 107.4% 51.8%

Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In July 2025, the Company delivered 30,731 vehicles. As of July 31, 2025, in China, the Company had 535 retail stores in 153 cities, 527 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities, and 3,028 super charging stations in operation equipped with 16,671 charging stalls.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Performance

In July 2025, the Company received the highest MSCI ESG rating of “AAA” for the third consecutive year, reflecting its effective management of ESG risks and opportunities.

Li i8

In July 2025, the Company launched Li i8, a six-seat battery electric family SUV. Built on a new high-voltage BEV platform, Li i8 comes standard with a dual-motor all-wheel drive system with a proprietary drive motor and adopts a 97.8 kWh ternary lithium 5C super charging battery pack to deliver a 720 km CLTC range. Li i8 supports a 500 km driving range with only ten minutes of charging, offering a range anxiety-free travel experience backed by the largest super charging network among Chinese automakers. Its yacht-inspired design offers low drag, spacious interiors, and panoramic visibility. As an SUV of the new era, Li i8 combines off-road versatility, sedan-like handling, and MPV-grade comfort. Additionally, Li i8 comes standard with LiDAR and features the Li AD Max advanced assisted driving system powered by its proprietary VLA Driver large model, as well as Li Xiang Tong Xue Agent supported by its proprietary foundation model, MindGPT. Li i8 is priced at RMB339,800, with deliveries having started on August 20, 2025.

CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “Our relentless pursuit of user-centric technological and product innovations solidified our position as China’s best-selling domestic automotive brand in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market. Following Li MEGA Home’s enthusiastic market reception, Li MEGA quickly became the top-seller among MPVs priced above RMB500,000 since May. We also further advanced our BEV and intelligence initiatives. In July, we launched Li i8, a six-seat battery electric family SUV, alongside our in-house developed VLA Driver large model and Li Xiang Tong Xue Agent, transforming our research and development breakthroughs into enhanced product experiences. Li i8 redefines what it means to be a modern SUV, with the versatility of an off-roader, handling of a sedan, and comfort of an MPV, driving widespread user recognition for its all-new driving and riding experience. Recently, we also announced our brand upgrade, aiming to provide a high-quality home, a premium private space for a diverse range of consumers, including family users. We will continue to invest in products and intelligence, and look forward to the September launch of Li i6 to expand our model lineup and further elevate our position in China’s premium BEV market.”

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “In the second quarter, we remained focused on cost optimization and operational efficiency enhancement while navigating a dynamic market, achieving solid profitability that underscores our financial resilience and effective execution. Our quarterly total revenues reached RMB30.2 billion, with gross margin remaining healthy at 20.1%, and our net income increased to RMB1.1 billion, up 69.6% quarter-over-quarter. Leveraging our solid financial position to scale innovation-driven growth, we are confident in our ability to cement our industry-leading position while fueling future breakthroughs across the automotive and intelligence ecosystems.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB30.2 billion (US$4.2 billion) in the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 4.5% from RMB31.7 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 16.7% from RMB25.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB24.2 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 5.2% from RMB25.5 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 17.3% from RMB20.6 billion in the first quarter of 2025. The decrease in cost of sales over the second quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to lower average cost of sales due to cost reduction and different product mix, partially offset by the increase in vehicle deliveries. The increase in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2025 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB5.2 billion (US$731.5 million) in the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 8.2% from RMB5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 3.8% from RMB5.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Income from Operations

Income from operationswas RMB827.0 million (US$115.4 million) in the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 76.7% from RMB468.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 204.4% from RMB271.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. Operating margin was 2.7% in the second quarter of 2025, compared with 1.5% in the second quarter of 2024 and 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB1.2 billion (US$167.3 million) in the second quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 37.7% from RMB870.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 87.4% from RMB639.3 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share

Net income was RMB1.1 billion (US$153.1 million) in the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 0.4% from RMB1.1 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 69.6% from RMB646.6 million in the first quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP net income was RMB1.5 billion (US$204.9 million) in the second quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 2.3% from RMB1.5 billion in the second quarter of 2024 and an increase of 44.7% from RMB1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Cash position 7 was RMB106.9 billion (US$14.9 billion) as of June 30, 2025.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 90,000 and 95,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year decrease of 41.1% to 37.8%.

to be between 90,000 and 95,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year decrease of 41.1% to 37.8%. Total revenues to be between RMB24.8 billion (US$3.5 billion) and RMB26.2 billion (US$3.7 billion), representing a year-over-year decrease of 42.1% to 38.8%.

This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary views on its business situation and market conditions, which are subject to change.

SOURCE: Li Auto