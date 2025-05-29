Li Auto Inc. announces unaudited first quarter 2025 financial results

Quarterly total revenues reached RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion)1

Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

Total deliveries for the first quarter of 2025 were 92,864 vehicles, representing a 15.5% year-over-year increase.

2025 Q1 2024 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 Deliveries 92,864 158,696 152,831 108,581 2024 Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 Deliveries 80,400 131,805 105,108 86,533

As of March 31, 2025, in China, the Company had 500 retail stores in 150 cities, 502 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 225 cities, and 2,045 super charging stations in operation equipped with 11,038 charging stalls.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025

Vehicle sales were RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.8% from RMB24.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 42.1% from RMB42.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

were RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.8% from RMB24.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 42.1% from RMB42.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Vehicle margin 2 was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 19.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 19.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Total revenues were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB25.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.4% from RMB44.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB25.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.4% from RMB44.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross profit was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 40.7% from RMB9.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 40.7% from RMB9.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 20.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 20.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating expenses were RMB5.0 billion (US$695.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 4.2% from RMB5.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

were RMB5.0 billion (US$695.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 4.2% from RMB5.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Income from operations was RMB271.7 million (US$37.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB584.9 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2024 and representing a decrease of 92.7% from RMB3.7 billion income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was RMB271.7 million (US$37.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB584.9 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2024 and representing a decrease of 92.7% from RMB3.7 billion income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating margin was 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with negative 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with negative 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income was RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 9.4% from RMB591.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 81.7% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income 3 was RMB1.0 billion (US$139.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.5% from RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 74.9% from RMB4.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 9.4% from RMB591.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 81.7% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. was RMB1.0 billion (US$139.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.5% from RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 74.9% from RMB4.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted net earnings per ADS 4 attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.62 (US$0.08) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.56 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB3.31 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB0.96 (US$0.13) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.21 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB3.79 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was RMB0.62 (US$0.08) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB0.56 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB3.31 in the fourth quarter of 2024. was RMB0.96 (US$0.13) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1.21 in the first quarter of 2024 and RMB3.79 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net cash used in operating activities was RMB1.7 billion (US$234.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.1% from RMB3.3 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB8.7 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was RMB1.7 billion (US$234.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.1% from RMB3.3 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB8.7 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024. Free cash flow5 was negative RMB2.5 billion (US$348.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.9% from negative RMB5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB6.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Key Financial Results

For the Three Months Ended % Change6 March 31,

2024 December 31,

2024 March 31,

2025 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 24,251.6 42,643.0 24,678.6 1.8% (42.1)% Vehicle margin 19.3% 19.7% 19.8% 0.5pts 0.1pts Total revenues 25,633.7 44,273.7 25,926.8 1.1% (41.4)% Gross profit 5,284.3 8,970.2 5,318.5 0.6% (40.7)% Gross margin 20.6% 20.3% 20.5% (0.1)pts 0.2pts Operating expenses (5,869.2) (5,266.9) (5,046.8) (14.0)% (4.2)% (Loss)/Income from operations (584.9) 3,703.3 271.7 N/A (92.7)% Operating margin (2.3)% 8.4% 1.0% 3.3pts (7.4)pts Net income 591.1 3,532.7 646.6 9.4% (81.7)% Non-GAAP net income 1,276.4 4,039.7 1,014.3 (20.5)% (74.9)% Diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 0.56 3.31 0.62 10.7% (81.3)% Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders 1.21 3.79 0.96 (20.7)% (74.7)% Net cash (used in)/provided by operating activities (3,342.4) 8,680.3 (1,701.0) (49.1)% N/A Free cash flow (non-GAAP) (5,055.2) 6,059.3 (2,530.6) (49.9)% N/A

Recent Developments

Delivery Update

In April 2025, the Company delivered 33,939 vehicles, representing an increase of 31.6% from April 2024. As of April 30, 2025, in China, the Company had 500 retail stores in 151 cities, 500 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities, and 2,267 super charging stations in operation equipped with 12,340 charging stalls.

Refreshed Product Lineup

In April and May 2025, the Company successively launched Li MEGA Home, the new Li MEGA Ultra, and the new Li L Series. Li MEGA Home offers zero-gravity second-row seats that rotate 45°, 90°, and 180°, transforming the vehicle into a versatile and user-friendly space ideal for dining, entertainment, work, and other activities. It also features electrically powered front doors with a quiet-close mechanism, ensuring both seamless accessibility and refined acoustic comfort for passengers. In terms of assisted driving systems, the refresh upgrades all Li AD Max models with a more powerful NVIDIA Thor-U chip and all Li AD Pro models with Horizon Robotics Journey 6M and LiDAR sensors, enhancing both intelligence and safety. Li MEGA Home is priced at RMB559,800, while prices for other refreshed models remain unchanged. Deliveries for all these models began in May.

Open-Source Automotive Operating System

In April 2025, the Company became the first automaker worldwide to open-source its proprietary smart vehicle operating system, Li Halo OS. This initiative invites industry players and global developers to collaborate on optimizing system performance and advancing ecosystem innovation.

2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

On April 10, 2025, the Company published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report (https://ir.lixiang.com/esg), highlighting the progress it has made toward achieving its sustainability objectives and reflecting its firm commitment to fostering a more sustainable future.

CEO and CFO Comments

Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “In the first quarter, we maintained our sales leadership position among Chinese automotive brands in the RMB200,000 and above NEV market by consistently delivering products and services with exceptional value for our users. Following the recent refresh of our product lineup, we have seen a robust influx of orders for the new Li L series, demonstrating their compelling product strength. With top-notch configurations, Li MEGA Home is the product that aligns most closely with our mission to ‘Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness.’ Having garnered widespread market acclaim since its launch, it further reinforced our confidence in our ability to secure a top-tier position within China’s premium BEV market. We also look forward to the July launch of our first battery electric SUV, Li i8, which will further demonstrate our commitment to delivering unparalleled user value. Additionally, our assisted driving solution is evolving rapidly. Our in-house developed VLA Driver as our next-generation ADAS architecture is a Vision-Language-Action large model that integrates spatial, linguistic, and behavioral intelligence to enable seamless vehicle-user interactions. Looking ahead, we will continue to pioneer intelligent technological advancements to refine the user experience.”

Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We delivered solid results in the first quarter, achieving a 15.5% year-over-year increase in vehicle deliveries and total revenues of RMB25.9 billion during what is typically a seasonally slow period for auto sales. Despite product iterations, our gross margin remained healthy at 20.5%, and net income reached RMB646.6 million, up 9.4% year-over-year, thanks to our disciplined cost management and growing economies of scale. Our first-quarter results demonstrate our ability to navigate dynamic market conditions effectively while maintaining strong profitability. Building upon this solid financial foundation, we will continue to drive business growth and create additional user value through relentless innovation while enhancing operating efficiency. Supported by our proven execution capabilities, we are confident that these strategic initiatives will position us for long-term success.”

Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2025

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB25.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.4% from RMB44.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

were RMB25.9 billion (US$3.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.1% from RMB25.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.4% from RMB44.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Vehicle sales were RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.8% from RMB24.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 42.1% from RMB42.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries affected by seasonal factors related to the Chinese New Year holiday.

were RMB24.7 billion (US$3.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.8% from RMB24.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 42.1% from RMB42.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in revenue from vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price mainly due to different product mix. The decrease in revenue from vehicle sales over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries affected by seasonal factors related to the Chinese New Year holiday. Other sales and services were RMB1.2 billion (US$172.0 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 9.7% from RMB1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 23.5% from RMB1.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The revenue from other sales and services remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in revenue from other sales and services over the fourth quarter of 2024 was mainly due to decreased embedded products and services offered together with vehicle sales, which is in line with lower quarter-over-quarter vehicle deliveries.

Cost of Sales and Gross Margin

Cost of sales was RMB20.6 billion (US$2.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.3% from RMB20.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.6% from RMB35.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales mainly due to different product mix and cost reduction. The decrease in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries.

was RMB20.6 billion (US$2.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 1.3% from RMB20.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 41.6% from RMB35.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average cost of sales mainly due to different product mix and cost reduction. The decrease in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily attributable to the decrease in vehicle deliveries. Gross profit was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 40.7% from RMB9.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was RMB5.3 billion (US$732.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 0.6% from RMB5.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 40.7% from RMB9.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Vehicle margin was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 19.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly due to cost reduction and pricing strategy changes in the first quarter of 2024 partially offset by different product mix. The vehicle margin remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2024.

was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 19.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly due to cost reduction and pricing strategy changes in the first quarter of 2024 partially offset by different product mix. The vehicle margin remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin was 20.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 20.6% in the first quarter of 2024 and 20.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024. The gross margin remained relatively stable over the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were RMB5.0 billion (US$695.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 4.2% from RMB5.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

were RMB5.0 billion (US$695.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 14.0% from RMB5.9 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 4.2% from RMB5.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses were RMB2.5 billion (US$346.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 17.5% from RMB3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 4.4% from RMB2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to decreased employee compensation and the impact of the pace of new vehicle programs. The research and development expenses remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2024.

were RMB2.5 billion (US$346.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 17.5% from RMB3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 4.4% from RMB2.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in research and development expenses over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly attributable to decreased employee compensation and the impact of the pace of new vehicle programs. The research and development expenses remained relatively stable over the fourth quarter of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB2.5 billion (US$348.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 15.0% from RMB3.0 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 17.7% from RMB3.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses over the first quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to decreased employee compensation, improved operational efficiency and decreased marketing and promotional activities.

Income/(Loss) from Operations

Income from operations was RMB271.7 million (US$37.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB584.9 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2024 and representing a decrease of 92.7% from RMB3.7 billion income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating margin was 1.0% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with negative 2.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and 8.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB639.3 million (US$88.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 537.2% from RMB100.3 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 84.8% from RMB4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net Income and Net Earnings Per Share

Net income was RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 9.4% from RMB591.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 81.7% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was RMB1.0 billion (US$139.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.5% from RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 74.9% from RMB4.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

was RMB646.6 million (US$89.1 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing an increase of 9.4% from RMB591.1 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 81.7% from RMB3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. was RMB1.0 billion (US$139.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 20.5% from RMB1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 74.9% from RMB4.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024. Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.65 (US$0.09) and RMB0.62 (US$0.08) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, compared with RMB0.60 and RMB0.56 in the first quarter of 2024, respectively, and RMB3.52 and RMB3.31 in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.01 (US$0.14) and RMB0.96 (US$0.13) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, compared with RMB1.29 and RMB1.21 in the first quarter of 2024, respectively, and RMB4.03 and RMB3.79 in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively.

Cash Position, Operating Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow

Cash position 7 was RMB110.7 billion (US$15.3 billion) as of March 31, 2025.

was RMB110.7 billion (US$15.3 billion) as of March 31, 2025. Net cash used in operating activities was RMB1.7 billion (US$234.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.1% from RMB3.3 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB8.7 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the increase in cash received from customers and other changes in working capital. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the decrease in cash received from customers.

was RMB1.7 billion (US$234.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.1% from RMB3.3 billion net cash used in operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB8.7 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2024. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the first quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the increase in cash received from customers and other changes in working capital. The change in net cash used in operating activities over the fourth quarter of 2024 was mainly due to the decrease in cash received from customers. Free cash flow was negative RMB2.5 billion (US$348.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 49.9% from negative RMB5.1 billion in the first quarter of 2024 and compared with RMB6.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 123,000 and 128,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3% to 17.9%.

to be between 123,000 and 128,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.3% to 17.9%. Total revenues to be between RMB32.5 billion (US$4.5 billion) and RMB33.8 billion (US$4.7 billion), representing a year-over-year increase of 2.5% to 6.7%.

1 All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollars (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only.

3 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses and release of valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

4 Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

5 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.

6 Except for vehicle margin, gross margin, and operating margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented.

7 Cash position includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments, and long-term time deposits and financial instruments included in long-term investments.

