LG Innotek’s next-generation digital key solution: Proprietary radar-powered safety and convenience

Turning smartphone into car key: The evolution of digital key technology

No more rummaging through your bag to find the car key. With digital key technology, car doors automatically unlock as the driver’s smartphone approaches the vehicle, and lock again as the connected device moves out of range. The digital key is redefining how drivers interact with their vehicles and is quickly becoming a new standard in the era of smart mobility.

The digital key allows drivers to unlock doors, start the engine, and open the trunk using a smartphone connected to the vehicle. Seen as the next generation of car keys, it offers maximum convenience by eliminating the need for a physical key and enhances security — the engine starts only when the connected smartphone is present, which reduces the risk of theft.

With the recent growth of the vehicle sharing industry, including car sharing and car rental, the demand for digital keys is on the rise. According to industry, the digital key market for vehicles is projected to grow more than fivefold, from KRW 600 billion in 2025 to KRW 3.3 trillion by 2030. Existing digital key solutions enhanced everyday convenience with innovative features such as car sharing and remote control. With the advent of the ‘Next-Generation Digital Key solution,’ LG Innotek is redefining the user experience through precise location detection and advanced security technologies.

LG Innotek’s ‘Next-Generation Digital Key Solution’ is a flagship product in its vehicle connectivity business, a core part of its automotive components portfolio that includes 5G communication modules and vehicle AP modules. This technology represents a significant innovation, making a milestone in vehicle-user interaction.

Smart, intuitive mobility that starts as you approach your vehicle

With the ‘Next-Generation Digital Key solution,’ drivers can interact with their vehicles in a more intuitive and intelligent way. This experience starts the moment they approach the car.

When a smartphone with the digital key comes within 5 meters of the vehicle, the system is automatically activated. Depending on customer preferences, the welcome feature can be customized to greet the driver in various ways, such as blinking exterior lights or automatically unfolding the side mirrors.

When driver’s hands are full of grocery bags, there is no need to set them down or reach for a button or smartphone to open the trunk. By simply moving a foot near the ‘kick sensor’ located beneath the trunk, the system recognizes the driver’s ‘kick motion’ and automatically opens the trunk, provided the digital key is present.

Once the digital key is activated, the vehicle doors can also open or close automatically. The system uses precision location recognition to determine whether the driver is approaching from the front or rear—opening the front doors for a frontal approach, or the rear doors when approached from behind.

While distance-measuring technology between drivers and vehicles is already in commercial use and integrated into many digital key solutions, pinpointing a smartphone’s exact location remains a challenge. If the phone is in an inner pocket or bag, the detection range can shrink, and the system may occasionally interpret it as being indoors rather than outdoors — which can stop the digital key from activating.

Let’s now explore how LG Innotek addresses these technological limitations with its ‘Next-Generation Digital Key solution.’

AI-driven 3D high-precision localization algorithm delivers industry-leading accuracy

LG Innotek’s ‘Next-Generation Digital Key Solution’ combines Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) with Ultra-Wideband (UWB), a wide bandwidth frequency. This combination complements BLE’s vulnerability to signal interference and minimizes security risks such as hacking.

On top of that, LG Innotek’s AI-trained ‘3D high-precision localization algorithm’ dramatically improves location accuracy. This solution accurately detects the smartphone’s location to within 10 cm, representing more than a 30% improvement over previous systems. This industry-leading performance is expected to significantly reduce the failure rate of existing digital keys.

In previous systems,the door unlocking function activated from 20 to 30 centimeters, often causing the front door to open even when the user approached from the rear. LG Innotek’s ‘Next-Generation Digital Key solution,’ on the other hand, is designed to activate only when the driver is within 10 centimeters of the car door, fundamentally resolving issues such as inaccurate door activation and location recognition errors that prevent the digital key from working properly.

To achieve precise location detection, LG Innotek developed optimized algorithms for each vehicle model using AI. This approach not only minimized development time but also reduced resource input, achieving both technological excellence and development efficiency.