LG Energy Solution-Honda EV battery plant in Ohio takes “leap” forward as final structural beam marks major construction milestone

LG Energy Solution and Honda today marked Leap Day by erecting the final structural steel beam at the joint venture’s new EV battery production facility being constructed near Jeffersonville, Ohio. This major construction milestone comes almost one year to the day after the groundbreaking that took place for the over 2 million square feet facility that is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Projected to reach an overall investment of $4.4 billion and create some 2,200 new jobs, the joint venture aims to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries in 2025, to be supplied to Honda auto plants to produce* EVs to be sold in North America.

“Today is an important milestone for the LG Energy Solution-Honda team as the structure of the EV battery production facility takes its final shape,” said Bob Lee, CEO of the LG Energy Solution-Honda joint venture. “One year ago, we were breaking ground in an empty field and today we can see the finish line for this project, and we want to thank everyone working at the site and the local community who have made this possible.”

Hiring Underway

In addition to the construction progress, hiring is underway for the plant. A variety of engineering and support positions are currently posted on the company website, with information about technician and production roles expected to be announced in the coming months.

“This is a very exciting moment as we take the first steps to assemble our new team for the joint venture EV battery facility being established by LG Energy Solution and Honda,” said Rick Riggle, COO of the new joint venture company. “We will continue to announce new career opportunities in the coming months that we hope will inspire the next-generation workforce to get involved in the advanced manufacturing roles that will help produce* lithium-ion batteries and will power the Acura and Honda EV models that will go into production in Ohio in late 2025.”

For more information about careers at the LG Energy Solution-Honda joint venture facility, go to www.lgeshonda.com/careers to get the latest updates on open roles and information about how to apply. Starting March 11, you can visit the OhioMeansJobs Fayette County Recruitment Center at Destination Outlets located at Suite 8120 Factory Shops Blvd. in Jeffersonville.

*Using domestic and globally sourced parts

