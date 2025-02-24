LG Display begins mass production of ultra-large automotive display solutions to revolutionize driving experience

LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it has officially begun mass production of the industry’s first 40-inch Pillar to Pillar (P2P) automotive display

LG Display, the world’s leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it has officially begun mass production of the industry’s first 40-inch Pillar to Pillar (P2P) automotive display. The company is accelerating its push into the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era by scaling up the production of premium automotive display solutions with the goal of revolutionizing the driving experience.

A P2P display is an ultra-large automotive panel that fully covers the area in front of the driver’s and front passenger’s seats.

The performance of an SDV, which is controlled by software to enhance driving convenience, requires the installation of large displays that make it easy to see a variety of information and control vehicle functions. As a result, the ultra-large P2P solution is gaining attention as a next-generation mobility display.

LG Display is ramping up its SDV strategy through the mass production of its 40-inch P2P, which offers a personalized infotainment experience for both the driver and passengers. It raises user convenience by allowing the simultaneous display of advanced infotainment functions, from a digital dashboard and navigation to climate control, movies, music, and even games – all without screen transitions.

As a result, this ultra-large display enables immediate access to varied information and easy control of vehicle functions without limitations, as opposed to previous automotive displays where navigation instructions might disappear or shrink when accessing other functions like climate control or music.

Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM) viewing angle control technology has also been applied to help the driver stay focused on the road. SPM, which LG Display was the first in the industry to commercialize, allows the front passenger to watch movies or play games on the display in front of them even as it remains invisible from the driver’s seat.

As viewing angle control technology has emerged as a key safety feature amid the trend toward larger automotive displays, LG Display’s SPM is distinguished by achieving ultra-high-definition resolution while still controlling the viewing angle.

In addition, local dimming technology has been applied for the first time, reducing heat generation and power consumption. This further increases the driving efficiency of next-generation mobility options such as electric vehicles.

The innovative design potential of future mobility is also maximized as physical buttons are minimized and various functions can be controlled via the ultra-large display.

The company’s 40-inch P2P will be installed in the Afeela, the first sedan from Japanese joint venture Sony Honda Mobility. The Afeela is a next-generation electric vehicle that combines Sony’s advanced IT and entertainment technologies with Honda’s expertise in vehicle manufacturing. The ultra-large display is expected to maximize AI-based driver assistance systems and various entertainment functions.

“Based on our industry-leading proprietary technology, outstanding product competitiveness, and stable supply capabilities, we will continue to present innovative solutions that provide differentiated customer value in the SDV era.” said Keuk-sang Kwon, Head of Auto Business Group at LG Display.

SOURCE: LG Display