LF-1 Limitless Concept Vehicle makes New York City debut at INTERSECT BY LEXUS

The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept vehicle makes its New York City debut at the newly opened INTERSECT BY LEXUS. It will remain on display through Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. The Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept, which made its global debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, introduces a new genre of luxury vehicle: the flagship crossover.

Combining high performance with unrestrained luxury, the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept is a showcase of technology, innovation and the latest evolution of design at Lexus.

Visitors to INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC, a unique brand and cultural space, will have a front-row view to the luxury crossover concept vehicle. Following successful launches in Tokyo and Dubai, INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC resides in the heart of the city’s vibrant Meatpacking District and continues the brand’s commitment to supporting innovation on a local, national and global level.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept vehicle to guests of INTERSECT. The LF-1 Limitless concept is our vision of a new kind of flagship vehicle that incorporates imaginative technology while creating a strong emotional connection,” said Kirk Edmondson, general manager of INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC. “Showcasing the vehicle in New York is a natural choice, as INTERSECT will deliver creative, exceptional moments to the city and beyond just as this concept vehicle delivers limitless possibilities.”

The innovative spirit of the Lexus LF-1 Limitless was created at CALTY Design Research in California.

The design language is rooted in the simple, yet elegant design concept dubbed “molten katana.” Like molten metal being forged into a fine Japanese sword, the lines of the Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept have the potential to shape the future of a flagship crossover for Lexus. Imagining that shift from a smooth, flowing mass into a solid chiseled shape formed the basis for the fluid, yet aggressive design of the LF-1 Limitless. The concept’s exaggerated dash-to-axle ratio gives it an athletic profile that’s more sports car than station wagon. Combined with a cabin that sits deep within the rear-wheel drive chassis and aggressive 22-inch wheels barely contained under bulging fenders, the LF-1 has a powerful stance that conveys its performance intentions at a glance. Like all current Lexus models, the spindle grille on the LF-1 is a core element to the overall design. The grille itself features a three-dimensional design with colors developed in-house by CALTY.

INTERSECT BY LEXUS – NYC is located at 412 West 14th Street New York, New York 10014. Starting in January 2019, the restaurant will serve lunch seven days a week from 11:30-3PM. Dinner will be available Sunday-Wednesday from 5PM-10PM and Thursday-Saturday from 5PM-11PM. The café is open from 7AM-7PM seven days a week. For more information on the space please visit www.Intersect-NYC.com.

SOURCE: Toyota