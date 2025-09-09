Lexus world premieres the new IS

Perfecting the compact FR sports sedan that has continuously pursued driving pleasure and sporty design

Lexus world premiered the new IS on Tuesday, September 9. The new model will go on sale in various markets starting in early 2026.

Since its debut in 1999, the first-generation IS has embodied the pursuit of driving enjoyment as a compact FR sports sedan. Over time, it has come to represent the very essence of the Lexus driving experience, earning enduring praise for its dynamic performance and bold, sporty design. With cumulative sales of approximately 1.3 million units across 40 countries and regions, the IS has continued to resonate with drivers around the world for more than 25 years. Its development has involved rigorous testing at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama and other key locations worldwide, in a relentless effort to refine the distinctive performance feel known as the “Lexus Driving Signature.”

The latest update introduces*1 two variants: the IS 300h and IS 350. With “Refinement in performance and design” as the key development theme, the IS has been further polished to enhance the qualities it has long pursued, an “Engaging driving experience that allows dialogue with the car” and an “Aggressive, sporty design”.

In driving performance, the goal was to further refine steering feel and vehicle stability. The electric power steering (EPS*2) uses a variable gear*3 ratio to reduce steering angle at intersections and through successive corners, improving steering feel. In addition, the adoption of a linear-solenoid type AVS*4 achieves a high-level balance of vehicle stability and reduced road-surface shock, resulting in improved driving comfort.

The exterior has been updated with a new front design that accentuates the IS’s low center of gravity and wide stance, reinforcing its bold, commanding presence. The “F SPORT” model adds to this dynamic appeal with a newly designed rear spoiler that improves aerodynamic performance, along with newly styled 19-inch lightweight aluminum wheels*5 that reflect its sharp, responsive driving character.

The exterior color lineup has been expanded to a total of eight options*1, with the addition of Neutrino Gray, a new hue that expresses a dynamic sense of motion through its hard-toned light gray base infused with metallic highlights. Designed to reflect the sporty character of the IS, the color palette offers a range of options to suit diverse customer lifestyles and preferences.

The interior is thoughtfully crafted with a focus on functionality, an essential quality in the cockpit of a compact FR sports sedan, creating an environment that keeps the driver fully engaged with the road. The center display has been enlarged to 12.3 inches, offering excellent visibility and intuitive operation while aligning with the driver’s natural line of sight. The TFT LCD meter in front of the driver has also been increased to 12.3 inches, delivering clear and easy to read graphics that communicate information directly and intuitively. For the interior design, the newly developed “Forged Bamboo” ornamentation has been applied to the upper console and start switch bezel. The natural bamboo fibers create a distinctive “In-ei” shading effect that captures the IS’s dynamic energy and enhances the sporty feel of the cabin. A new interior color, “Prominence,” inspired by the vivid glow of solar flares, helps to create an aggressive and sporty cabin atmosphere.

Additional refinements include expanded features in the Lexus Safety System +, along with the introduction of Advanced Drive [Lexus Teammate Advanced Drive*6], an advanced driver assistance system that supports highway driving and helps make long distance travel more relaxed and comfortable.

(1) Refined performance that enhances the dialogue between driver and car

The transition to a rack-parallel Electric Power Steering (EPS) system, combined with the adoption of a variable gear ratio, delivers a linear and responsive steering feel.

By adopting a linear solenoid-type AVS with smooth damping force control and quick response, the vehicle achieves both enhanced stability and reduced harshness from road inputs.

(2) An exterior design that refines the IS’s signature aggressiveness to its fullest

Redesigned with a new front facia that further emphasizes its low center of gravity and wide stance

“F SPORT”

A total of eight body colors are available, including the newly added Neutrino Gray

Newly designed 19-inch lightweight aluminum wheels

Equipped with a newly designed rear spoiler that enhances aerodynamic performance

Available with red brake calipers featuring the Lexus logo (factory option)

(3) A driver-focused interior design paired with the latest multimedia system

Restyled instrument panel, center console, meters, and front door trims

All models now feature a 12.3-inch touchscreen center display

The digital instrument cluster has been upgraded to a 12.3-inch full LCD display

The upper console and start switch bezel feature the new “Forged Bamboo” trim.

The interior is now available in a new color “PROMINENCE”

(4) Expanded features that support safer, more comfortable driving

Expanded functionality of the advanced preventive safety system, Lexus Safety System +

Advanced Driver Support Technology ‘Advanced Drive’ [Lexus Teammate Advanced Drive] (Hands-off function during highway traffic congestion)

Lexus International Chief Engineer, Yasushi Muto In refining the IS, our unwavering focus was on achieving true dialogue between car and driver, where the driver’s intentions are faithfully conveyed to the vehicle, and the car’s responses are clearly felt in return. With that ideal in mind, we’ve pursued development without compromise, always aiming for the next level. Building on the IS’s distinctive ride comfort and outstanding vehicle control, the model has evolved to deliver an even more engaging experience from within the cabin. This evolution is driven by careful attention to detail in the redesigned interior, advancements in preventive safety technologies through Lexus Safety System +, and the integration of the latest multimedia system. We invite you to experience the pure joy of driving in the newly reimagined IS.

IS Main Specifications (Prototype Values)

IS 350 IS 300h Drive System FR AWD FR Transmission 8AT 6AT CVT Overall Length 4,720 mm (+10) Overall Width 1,840 mm (+0) Overall Height 1,435 mm (+0) 1,440 mm (+0) 1,435 mm (+0) Wheelbase 2,800 mm (+0) Passenger Occupancy 5 Tire Size*7 18-19 inch

( ) Compared to previous model

*1 May vary by region or specification.

*2 EPS Electric Power Steering

*3 FR vehicle

*4 AVS Adaptive Variable Suspension system

*5 Tire chains cannot be installed

*6 Developed based on Toyota’s unique autonomous driving philosophy, the “Mobility Teammate Concept,” which envisions people and cars as trusted partners that grow together and move forward as one. Lexus Teammate is a trademark of Toyota Motor Corporation. Advanced Drive (Traffic Jam Support) is not a fully autonomous driving system. Always stay aware of your surroundings and ensure safety at all times. Do not rely solely on the system.

*7 Tire size may vary by region or specification.

