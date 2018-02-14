Lexus tops J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study for seventh consecutive year

For the seventh consecutive year, Lexus ranked highest among all luxury nameplates in the 2018 J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS). Including Lexus’ top spot in the annual study, four Lexus and two Toyota vehicles were recognized as segment award winners, bringing the total number of awards to seven, the most among all automakers.

Additionally, five Lexus and Toyota models ranked second or third in their respected segments.

For Lexus, the RX earned its ninth VDS award; the GS earned its sixth VDS award; and the ES earned the Compact Premium Car award for the seventh straight year.

Lexus awards:

Ranked highest among luxury brands for the seventh consecutive year

Lexus segment winners:

Model Segment PP100 RX Midsize Premium SUV 83 GS Midsize Premium Car 89 ES Compact Premium Car 91 CT Small Premium Car 99

For Toyota, the Prius received its eighth VDS award and the Tacoma received its fourth VDS award.

Toyota segment winners:

Model Segment PP100 Prius Compact Car 98 Tacoma Midsize Pickup 114

PP100 = Number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles

The J.D. Power VDS measures the number of owner-reported problems during the third year of vehicle ownership. For the 2018 VDS, respondents were surveyed about their 2015 model-year vehicles. Overall dependability with a lower score reflects higher quality.

