Lexus showcases the future of electrified vehicles and mobility experiences at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show

With the aim to transform into a battery EV brand, Lexus world premieres its concept model lineup at the first-everJapan Mobility Show 2023

Lexus will exhibit at the first-ever Japan Mobility Show 2023 from October 26 to November 5 under the theme “Discover a future you can’t wait to navigate!”

The Lexus booth theme will be “Pushing the Boundaries of the Electrified Experience” and will debut its next-generation battery electric vehicle concept model lineup, with the aim of transforming into a battery electric vehicle brand by 2035. The booth prominently features the use of traditional Japanese aesthetics and environmentally friendly, sustainable bamboo material, expressing the brand’s commitment to achieving a carbon-neutral society.

In addition to the concept models, VR driving simulators “Lexus Electrified VR Experience” will allow visitors to experience a future world of driving where electrification and AI technologies help cater to individual customer needs and connect with society. Guests have the opportunity to fully engage in a VR-exclusive setting, enabling them to encounter the personalized driving experience and enhanced lifestyle that Lexus is committed to delivering.

SOURCE: Toyota