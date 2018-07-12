Lexus & Scott Pruett bring performance to four iconic tracks

- September 14-15, 2018: Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis
- September 21-22, 2018: Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, FL
- November 2-3, 2018: Monticello Motor Club in Monticello, NY
- January 25-27, 2019: Monterey Peninsula in Monterey, CA
Lexus Performance is a unique approach to driving, where raw speed and power meet agility, balance and control to put the breathless thrill of driving at the limit firmly in your grasp. If that idea raises your pulse, then the Lexus Performance Driving School, with classes ranging from beginner to advanced, is the perfect place for you to learn high-performance driving skills in the cockpit of the most powerful Lexus vehicles, including the first-ever LC 500, Lexus’ definitive prestige coupe. Participants will also have the opportunity to drive the GS F, the most powerful Lexus sedan ever made and the striking, aggressive, unapologetic and unrivaled RC F.
Lexus Performance Driving School provides the opportunity to experience Lexus like never before, including:
- Expert group and individual instruction on a range of performance driving topics
- Advanced, hands-on driving techniques to refine confidence control and performance
- Rare and valuable driving insights, strategies and perspective from Scott Pruett
- Challenging exercises to master steering, grip, control and braking
- Timed autocross courses to put the training to the test
- Full-speed hot laps to unleash the pulse-pounding capabilities of Lexus F Performance
Register now at https://lexusperformancedrivingschool.com/ to experience three cornerstones of Lexus F Performance. Participation in the Lexus Performance Driving School is subject to eligibility and availability.
