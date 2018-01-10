Lexus puts luxury line-up in the limelight at the 2018 North American International Auto Show

Lexus’ striking new concept vehicle – the Lexus LF-1 Limitless – will take center stage in the Lexus display during the 2018 North American International Auto Show, which takes place January 13-28.

The all-new Lexus LF-1 Limitless reflects the next genre in luxury crossover vehicles. It was created by the CALTY design studio in Southern California and will be introduced during the Lexus press conference taking place January 15 at 8:35 a.m. EST. Enthusiasts can receive front row access via livestream at https://livestream.com/LexusInternational/Detroit2018.

Following its appearance at the LA Auto Show in November, the all-new RX 350L will make its Detroit debut at the Cobo Center. With the new model, Lexus drivers will now have the option of a third row without compromising the sleek styling and easy maneuverability. A longer body length and steeper tailgate window angle ensures good headroom for third-row passengers.

In the new model, the full-length side curtain airbags cover all three rows and features the standard Lexus Safety System+. The vehicle features plenty of power with 290 horsepower and 263 lb.-ft. of torque with a 3.5 liter V6 engine and eight-speed Electronically Controlled Transmission with Intelligence (ECT-i). The Lexus display will also feature a RX 350L vehicle with a cutaway rear quarter panel to demonstrate the third-row seating capabilities.

The 18,120-square-foot Lexus display features 15 vehicles, including the LS sedan, which made its world premiere at last year’s auto show. The Lexus display will also feature a Brand and Product Gallery featuring vehicle parts and accessories alongside performance assets, giving visitors an immersive experience and showcasing the brand’s craftsmanship, quality and safety. The Brand and Product Gallery is a showcase of five differentiators, including Brave Design, Takumi Craftsmanship, Exhilarating Performance, Imaginative Technology and Lexus Lifestyle.

