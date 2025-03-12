Lexus presents the world premiere of the new “RZ”

Introducing steer-by-wire for next-generation steering feel, enhancing the driving experience

Lexus introduced the new RZ, a dedicated battery EV (BEV) model, in Brussels, Belgium. The release is planned to gradually roll out across various regions beginning in fall 2025.

Since introducing the RX 400h in 2005, Lexus has led the luxury market in electrification, continuously balancing outstanding driving performance with environmental responsibility. By 2024, electrified vehicles*2 accounted for a record-high 52% of our lineup. Looking ahead, we will continue to cater to the diverse needs of customers and markets by expanding the adoption of BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs, driving progress toward a carbon-neutral society. Additionally, we are pushing the boundaries of electrification to enhance fundamental vehicle performance, revolutionize mobility through cutting-edge engineering, and enrich lifestyles with innovative services. Through these initiatives, Lexus is dedicated to delivering an unparalleled ownership experience.

The new RZ features a fully redesigned BEV system, delivering increased motor output, an extended driving range, and reduced charging time. It also introduces the next-generation Steer-by-Wire System*3, providing a completely new driving experience. Improvements to the platform enhance fundamental driving performance, while refinements to the DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system further elevate its characteristics. These advancements refine the ‘The Natural’ driving concept, deepening the Lexus Driving Signature for a smoother, more intuitive, and exhilarating drive. A new addition to the lineup, the RZ 550e F SPORT, comes equipped with higher-output front and rear motors, achieving a maximum system output of 300 kW for a more powerful and exhilarating driving experience. Furthermore, Lexus introduces Interactive Manual Drive for the first time, a feature that enhances the excitement of shifting by synchronizing acceleration and deceleration with immersive sound. This innovation delivers a sportier, more responsive driving feel, offering greater engagement and driving pleasure.

The exterior of the new RZ includes exclusive color options, as well as front and rear spoilers and aerodynamic wheels that enhance performance. Inside, exclusive seats and aluminum pedals contribute to a distinctly sporty ambiance.

With a diverse lineup, the new RZ is designed to meet the needs of a broad range of drivers, from those who prioritize daily convenience and practicality to those who crave an engaging and dynamic driving experience.

*1 FWD, equipped with 18-inch tires (European prototype values)

*2 Electrified vehicles include all HEV, PHEV, and BEV models.

*3 F SPORT

Main Features of the New RZ

1) Fully redesigned the BEV System, thoroughly pursuing fundamental performance.

Improved dynamic performance through higher output, while offering more options tailored to customer needs.

Extended driving range, prioritizing practical usability for customers.

Shortened charging time through an optimized charging system.

2) Deepening the Lexus Driving Signature and delivering a new driving experience.

Enhanced dynamic performance through refinements to the dedicated BEV platform and vehicle fundamentals.

Incorporating Lexus’ first-ever Steer-by-Wire System.

Enhanced DIRECT4 all-wheel-drive system to deliver a driving response that faithfully reflects the driver’s intent.

New Interactive Manual Drive, providing a more engaging and enjoyable driving experience.

Exceptional quietness unique to Lexus BEVs, achieved through source-level noise and vibration suppression

3) F SPORT exclusive design for a more engaging driving experience.

Aerodynamics focused F SPORT exclusive exterior design.

A clean, open cabin space designed to meet customer preferences.

F SPORT-specific interior, featuring a exclusive steering wheel and sporty design elements.

Lexus International, Chief Engineer, Shinya Ito

Lexus is committed to refining electrification technologies to enhance the fundamental joy of driving and deliver new driving experiences. At the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama (TTC-S), engineers and professional drivers work together on test courses designed to replicate demanding road conditions, rigorously refining the vehicle’s core performance. In the new RZ, we have extended electrification technology to the control system with the introduction of a Steer-by-Wire system, optimizing intuitive steering response on winding roads and enhancing maneuverability at low speeds. Additionally, the software-driven Interactive Manual Drive enables a dynamic and engaging driving experience, allowing for deeper dialogue between driver and vehicle. Moving forward, Lexus will continue to push the boundaries of its signature driving experience by seamlessly integrating cutting-edge hardware and software.

RZ Main Specifications (Comparison with previous model)

RZ 550e F SPORT RZ 500e RZ 350e Overall Length 4,805 mm ( ± 0) Overall Width 1,895 mm ( ± 0) Overall Height 1,635 mm ( ± 0) Wheelbase 2,850 mm ( ± 0) Vehicle Weight*6 2,135-2,180 kg*2 2,100-2,155 kg*1 1,995-2,050 kg*1 Tire Size 20-inch 18/20-inch 18/20-inch Cruising Range Approx. 450 km*2*3 Approx. 500 km*1*3 Approx. 575 km*1*3 Electrical Consumption Approx. 184 Wh/km*2*3 Approx. 166 Wh/km*1*3 Approx. 144 Wh/km*1*3 Total Electrical Power*5 76.96 kWh Rapid Charging Standard CCS2*4 Front Motor Max Output 167 kW [227 PS]*3 Max Torque 268.6 N･m [27.3 kgf･m]*3 Rear Motor Max Output 167 kW [227 PS]*3 ― Max Torque 268.6 N･m [27.3 kgf･m]*3 ― System Max Output 300 kW [407.8 PS]*3 280 kW [380.6 PS]*3 165 kW [224.3 PS]*3 0-100 km/h Acceleration 4.4 sec.*3 4.6 sec.*3 7.5 sec.*3

*1 Vehicles for the European market with 18-inch tires and WLTP mode

*2 Vehicles for the European market with 20-inch tires and WLTP mode

*3 Tentative figures for vehicles being developed for the European market

*4 Vehicles for the European market

*5 The new batteries are calculated according to IEC 62660-1

*6 Specifications may vary by region

SOURCE: Toyota