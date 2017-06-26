Lexus outlines advanced active safety technologies for All-new ‘LS’

The all-new Lexus “LS” sedan scheduled for sales launch this autumn aims to provide world-leading safety performance through the combination of two advanced Lexus safety systems―Lexus Safety System + and Lexus Safety System + A. Lexus today outlined the features of these systems, which are ultimately aimed at the elimination of traffic casualties.

While the fifth-generation of the Lexus LS*1 carries on the tradition of a smooth and powerful ride and exceptional quietness and comfort that started with the launch of the first generation as a new standard for luxury cars, its GA-L platform gives it driving that is both elegant and profound, offering the driver the thrill of as-you-command control. As a symbol of Lexus, the fully redesigned LS achieves a bold transformation through the adoption of new styling and advanced technologies within an innovative coupe-like silhouette, while affording ample interior spaciousness befitting a luxury sedan.

As a flagship that pioneers a new age, the LS boasts extensive application of advanced safety technologies. Specifically, the already well-established active safety package Lexus Safety System +, which is based on the Integrated Safety Management Concept*2, has been combined with Lexus Safety System + A, which provides advanced pre-collision support and sophisticated driving assistance, in Japan, North America and Europe. The LS will also come with other technologies for supporting safer and more-secure driving in a broad range of situations. Support has been designed to be clear and intuitive, such as by providing the driver with information ranging from support status notifications to information on vehicle behavior during safety feature operation via a large head-up display (HUD) and a multi-information display.

