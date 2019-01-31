Lexus luxury lineup dazzles the windy city at Chicago Auto Show

Lexus luxury rolls into McCormick Place Feb. 9-18 for the Chicago Auto Show. Debuting at the show include the 2019 Lexus NX F SPORT Black Line Special Edition and LC 500 Inspiration Series. Also featured in the 15,500 square-foot display include the 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition and LC Convertible Concept, which were both unveiled in Detroit last month.

With additional styling and accessories, the new NX F SPORT Black Line Special Edition will be built on the same popular F SPORT base. The NX F SPORT Black Line vehicles enhance the driving experience through unique styling and design touches on both the interior and exterior of the vehicle. Once inside, guests will experience two all-new firsts for the NX – exclusive Mark Levinson 14-speaker, 835-watt Premium Surround Sound Audio System complemented by a unique F SPORT Arctic White and Black seats. The body-hugging, quilted NuLuxe ® sport seat surfaces are exclusive to the F SPORT family, and for the Black Line Special Edition, they are coordinated with a black headliner, unique floor mats, cargo mat, and key gloves. With 1,000 units of this special edition crossover in production, the 2019 NX 300 F SPORT Black Line Edition will begin arriving at dealerships in February.

The third vehicle in the Lexus Inspiration Series, this LC 500 is a limited-edition model that features a unique mix of colors and features that build on the coupe’s stunning design. All LC 500 Inspiration Series coupes feature vibrant Flare Yellow paint, a rich, metallic shade of yellow that’s eye catching from a distance, yet subtly handsome up close where the deep layers of paint highlight every crease in the sheetmetal. Standard 21-inch wheels and tires give this LC the perfect stance while the carbon fiber roof and lower grille insert adds just the right amount of contrast. The 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series will go on sale in April.

The RC F Track Edition blends luxury with serious performance driving seamlessly from a day at the track to a night on the town, and a new launch control feature delivers 0-to-60 mph in less than 4.0 seconds. The RC F performance coupe features improved aerodynamics, reduced weight, a retuned suspension and enhanced styling that elevates the car to a new level of performance and refinement.

The Lexus LC Convertible Concept is the next iteration in the brand’s creative evolution, suggesting future direction of the LC flagship. An artful reflection of the LC coupe, the design of the Convertible Concept expresses ultimate beauty with every line drawn to evoke an emotional response. Long, low and lean, the LC Convertible concept retains the athletic proportions of the LC coupe, yet still manages to stand on its own with a unique identity. A comfortable cabin caters to every need from the comfort of its tailored seats to the feel of every switch and button.

Among the 20 vehicles on display, guests can also experience the 2019 Lexus UX 200 and UX 250h. Infused with dynamic attitude, the 2019 Lexus UX is engineered to deliver quick and engaging driving with a Lexus-smooth demeanor, making it a unique entry in the luxury compact crossover segment. The 2019 Lexus UX 200 and UX 250h offer luxury drivers a compact crossover that combines charismatic new design elements and ultra-efficient new powertrains. It is the first Lexus constructed on the new Global Architecture Compact (GA-C) platform, giving the new vehicle exemplary handling agility and ride comfort, along with a distinctive driving personality.

While at the exhibit, guests will want to see the custom UX 250h that was on display recently at the Special Equipment Market Association (SEMA) in Las Vegas and a custom ES 350 F Sport that debuted at the LA Auto Show. An RC “Cross Country Custom” car, that made its way across the country beginning at the Miami Auto Show, SEMA and LA Auto Show, will also be featured in the exhibit.

The Lexus display will also include a Brand and Product Gallery featuring vehicle parts and accessories alongside performance assets, giving visitors an immersive experience and showcasing the brand’s craftsmanship, quality and safety. The Brand and Product Gallery is a showcase of five differentiators, including Brave Design, Takumi Craftsmanship, Exhilarating Performance, Imaginative Technology and Lexus Lifestyle. A GS F Sport will include a Mark Levinson sound demonstration – ‘Feel What Amazing Sounds Like’ – where guests can experience the premium audio available in Lexus vehicles.

SOURCE: Toyota