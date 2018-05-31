Lexus LS Flagship ‘Wows’ in Wards 10 Best Interiors Competition

Nearly a year after the Lexus LC coupe earned a spot on the Wards 10 Best Interiors list, the redesigned LS flagship sedan finds itself in similar revered company in 2018. Lexus received the commemorative award earlier today at the Wards Auto Interiors Conference at Detroit’s Cobo Center.

WardsAuto Senior Editor Christie Schweinsberg described both cars as having the “wow factor,” due to their stunning ambient lighting and swooping lines, but the LS impressed the editorial judges with its “artfully patterned ‘diagonal-L’ perforated seats, stunning hand-pleated door trim and, depending on the grade, Waterford-crystal-like Kiriko cut-glass or patterned wood trim.”

After testing an LS 500 F Sport for nearly a week, the judges lauded the sedan’s “great titanium-look metal bezels and generous amounts of suede-like Alcantara and semi-aniline black leather dressed up with edgy geometric patterns.” Jurors also praised the complexity and beauty of the cockpit and its various features.

“The sweeping chrome strips on the instrument panel and floating door armrests, accented by ambient lighting, look like works of art,” said WardsAuto Senior Editor Drew Winter.

Jurors noted that they appreciated the LS’s great ergonomics, with buttons easy to access from the driver’s seat. The sedan’s gauges and large, color heads-up display and array of advanced driver-assist safety systems also earned high marks from the editors.

Comfort in both the front and rear seats, with plenty of legroom throughout, helped cement the LS’s place on the 10 Best Interiors list.

“This car is worth every penny,” Winter said.

