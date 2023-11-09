Lexus leads Toyota Indiana into an amazing future

Indiana plant welcomes luxury brand with production of first-ever Lexus TX

Toyota Indiana celebrated a major milestone today as the plant started production of the first-ever Lexus TX, an all-new, three-row luxury SUV. The 2024 TX is the first Lexus SUV to be assembled in the U.S., and the first Lexus for Toyota Indiana.

In 2021, Toyota announced an $803 million investment in Indiana to assemble two all-new SUV’s, further cementing the automakers’ commitment to U.S. manufacturing and to Toyota Indiana’s workforce of more than 8,000 employees. Fast-forward to 2023, Toyota Indiana launched the Grand Highlander and now is excited to offer the Lexus TX.

“When Toyota Indiana was selected to assemble two brand-new vehicles, we were thrilled,” said Leah Curry, Toyota Indiana president, “Being designated as a Lexus plant brings honor and prestige to the work we do every day and it’s extremely gratifying to see our team recognized for their dedication and expertise.”

Prioritizing comfort and designed with North American drivers in mind, the TX features the hallmarks of all Lexus vehicles. The TX is strong, sophisticated and builds upon the brand’s commitment to electrification. Whether the road traveled is straight, curved, or something in between, the 2024 TX offers substantial space and seating without compromising the innovative technology, refined performance, and luxurious amenities customers expect.

Bringing Lexus to Indiana required the manufacturer to prepare its facility, people and processes for the luxury line. This meant years of evaluating and elevating each process in the plant, learning new procedures unique to Lexus and bringing everything to the next level.

“At Toyota Indiana, we hold ourselves to an unwavering standard of excellence,” said Tim Hollander, vice president of manufacturing. “That’s why Lexus chose us. Adding the Lexus TX to our already exclusive production lineup has only elevated what we do here.”

“Indiana is leading the way in innovating and producing the future of mobility thanks to the partnership of world class companies like Toyota Indiana,” said Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “Toyota’s commitment to expanding its production in Princeton with the new Grand Highlander and Lexus TX is creating quality career opportunities for our Hoosier neighbors, while bolstering transformational economic and community growth across southwest Indiana.”

In honor of this milestone event, Toyota Indiana is donating $300,000 to the Koch Family Children’s Museum of Evansville’s Play-it Forward campaign. The funds will create an innovative mobile museum that will help provide equal access for children throughout the region to grow their imaginations and explore through the power of play. With a focus on interactive STEAM activities, the mobile museum will extend important content – and fun – beyond the museum walls.

SOURCE: Toyota