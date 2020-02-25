Lexus’ electrification drives sensory experience at Milan Design Week 2020

Today Lexus announced their return to Milan Design Week, the world’s largest design exhibition, with the “SENSES ELECTRIFIED”. For their 13th year in Milan, Lexus commissioned Loop.pH, a world-renowned, London-based spatial laboratory, to present a vision of an electrified future where transportation engages and stimulates the senses. In partnership with Loop.pH, Lexus aims to create a dynamic and immersive experience which was inspired by the vision of “LEXUS ELECTRIFIED” and the LF-30 Electrified concept car, which will also be on display.

“SENSES ELECTRIFIED” will be held April 21st through April 26th, at Superstudio Più, in the Tortona district―considered the center of Milan Design Week.

Founder and Director of Loop.pH Mathias Gmachl says “We really enjoy working with the Lexus brand because it is both visionary and human centered. ‘LEXUS ELECTRIFIED’ aims to be an extension of your senses. The installation leads you on a journey through a series of immersive environments that reveal the perception-amplifying possibilities of electrification.”

In the same venue, the six finalists of the 2020 Lexus Design Award will exhibit their works in an interactive display. Now in its eighth year, the Lexus Design Award provides a unique platform for young creators to demonstrate and further develop their talents. On Press Day, April 20th, the Grand Prix winner will be selected by an international jury of renowned design leaders working at the cutting-edge of creative media.

SOURCE: Lexus