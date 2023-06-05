Lexus celebrates the world premiere of the all-new LBX

Since its establishment in 1989, Lexus has remained steadfast in its pursuit of innovation, constantly pushing the boundaries of technology and design to deliver fresh value to its customers. Driven by a passion to enrich customer lifestyles in and around the car, the brand is committed to offering an extensive range of options that cater to the diverse needs of its customers worldwide.

2021 saw the dawn of a new generation of meticulously refined Lexus vehicles, beginning with the new NX and LX. On the road to carbon neutrality, electrification was accelerated by plug-in hybrid variants of NX and later RX, followed by the all-electric RZ. In 2023, the Lexus line-up embarked on further expansion with products inspired by the diverse needs and desires of customers around the world. The new LM brought a fresh answer to chauffeur-driven luxury as a flagship MPV, while the LBX brings a segment-defying new value proposition to the compact vehicle class.

The inspiration behind the new LBX stemmed from the vision of Lexus Master Driver, Akio Toyoda, who sought to redefine the conventional notion of luxury cars and to go beyond the constraints of compact size to deliver a high-quality driving experience and design. The goal was to design a car tailored for the discerning customer, allowing them to relax and feel like their true self during casual drives.

The GA-B compact class platform underwent a comprehensive renewal, accompanied by refinements in electrification technology and core engineering characteristics. In pursuit of the Lexus Driving Signature, the aim was to create an engaging yet comfortable driving experience, with a rapport between the driver and car that gives the everlasting desire to stay behind the wheel and puts a smile on the face of all occupants.

The “Premium Casual” design philosophy establishes a presence and level of refinement that far exceeds its class. The mission was to develop a compact crossover appealing to customers with sophisticated taste, seamlessly integrating into their everyday lives as a casual essential. The exterior showcases dynamic proportions and a confident stance, complemented by Lexus’ latest “Unified Spindle” front facia design. For the interior, attention was placed on a premium design to ensure the highest quality. The goal was to craft an inviting and serene space fostering a seamless connection between the driver and car, promoting complete relaxation. Alongside five design themes, a new personalized “Bespoke Build” program will empower customers to create a truly unique vehicle tailored to their individual lifestyles and preferences.