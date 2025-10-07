The TX taxi is making a crucial contribution to London’s air quality, greatly reducing the amount of nitrogen oxides (NOx) produced by black cabs in the city

The electric TX taxi, manufactured by the London EV Company (LEVC) is making a vital contribution to improving London’s air quality, reducing the nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions of the Capital’s entire black cab fleet by 59%, helping London achieve legal air quality targets for the first time.

Thanks to its eCity powertrain technology, which combines an electric motor and battery with a small, efficient range-extending petrol engine, the zero-exhaust-emission capable (ZEC) TX emits 94% less NOx than the older, diesel-engined TX4. In 2025, there are more than 9,000 TXs operating in the Capital, preventing over 15,000 kg* of NOx emissions from polluting London’s streets annually.

With over £1bn invested to date by parent company Geely, and over seven years of global sales, TX has prevented an estimated 78,000 kgs of harmful NOx from damaging local air quality, while at the same time also preventing more than 360,000,000 kgs* of CO 2 from entering the atmosphere across Its global fleet.

This vital reduction is paramount to reducing unnecessary deaths from NOx and vehicle emissions in cities around the UK. In a recent study, Imperial College London found that in 2019 the equivalent of between 3,600 and 4,100 deaths were estimated to be attributable to human-made PM2.5 and NO 2 in Greater London. London’s population would gain a staggering 6.1 million life years if air pollution concentrations improved.[1]

LEVC’s TX taxi has already proved Itself as a turnkey solution to help taxi drivers, fleets and businesses lower their emissions in the capital city, drastically improving local air quality. In 2022, the entire taxi fleet in the capital accounted for less NOx emissions than vans, representing just 21.7% of the total road NOx emissions In Central London.[2]

Since then, a further 4,358 electric TX’s have replaced a similar number of older diesel models, further reducing the NOx e2missions of the taxi parc.

New air quality data[3] from Defra (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) has confirmed that London met NO 2 Air Quality Standards regulations for the first time in 2024. LEVC’s TX has played a huge role in reducing nitrogen oxides, making a significant contribution to cleaner air in London and helping to deliver the Mayor’s ambitious clean air targets.

As well as slashing NOx emissions to almost zero for the iconic London black cab, TX’s eCity powertrain provides the best, most useable solution for the duty cycle of taxi drivers, with a pure electric range of up to 78 miles and a total range-extended capacity of 333 miles, making it ideally suited to operating in and commuting to urban environments.

Chris Allen, LEVC Managing Director, commented: “Designed, engineered, and manufactured from the ground up in the UK to be the world’s most advanced electric taxi, the TX is the ideal vehicle for drivers, passengers, the planet and our capital city. Millions of Londoners are now breathing cleaner air thanks to the rapid growth in popularity of the zero-exhaust-emission capable TX, which has contributed to a substantial reduction in not only harmful local air pollutants, but also total emissions across the entire London black taxi fleet since its launch in 2018.”

With around 5,300 older diesel taxis still operating in London and many more in cities across the UK, LEVC is continuing to support drivers, councils and central government transition to cleaner, less polluting transport. Every new TX sold emits 17 times less NOx emissions than the previous diesel model, so every diesel replaced provides a vital Improvement to local air quality.

SOURCE: LEVC