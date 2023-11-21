LEVC’s electric TX taxi prevents 200,000 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere

London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is proud to announce that its revolutionary electric TX taxi has achieved a major environmental milestone.

Ansty, 21st November 2023 – London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is proud to announce that its revolutionary electric TX taxi has achieved a significant milestone. Since its launch in 2018, the TX has prevented more than 200,000 tonnes of harmful CO2 emissions from entering the earth’s atmosphere.

This remarkable CO2 saving is the equivalent to the emissions of more than 111,000 passenger flights from London to Sydney. In addition, LEVC’s TX has travelled more than 700 million miles globally, with the company producing more than 10,000 of its revolutionary electric TX taxis, which have been sold throughout the world.

In London, the TX has now overtaken the diesel-powered TX4 as the most common black cab, with more than 7,500 TXs operating on the streets of the capital.

LEVC’s TX is an accessible and inclusive vehicle for all, regardless of age or disability. Featuring flexible space for up to six passengers, the vehicle includes an integrated wheelchair ramp enabling the TX to accommodate a forward-facing wheelchair – the only taxi of its kind to do so. The TX’s eCity technology provides a pure EV range of 78 miles and a total range-extended capacity of 333 miles.

As well as reaching the significant emission saving milestone, this year also marks the 200th anniversary since the first Hackney carriage was licenced in London, and 75 years since the first ‘black cab’ as we know it, was born – in the form of the FX3. Today’s TX now provides sustainable transport to both drivers and passengers in more than 20 countries.

ALEX NAN CEO OF LEVC, COMMENTED “This remarkable achievement demonstrates the success of our electric TX since it launched in 2018, and highlights the positive contribution it is making to the air quality of our cities. “LEVC is incredibly proud to support the taxi trade, as it transitions to a clean, safe and accessible mobility future. The business is committed to creating more sustainable cities through innovative and accessible mobility solutions, as part of our new strategic direction to become a zero carbon mobility technology company.”

SOURCE: LEVC