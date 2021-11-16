LEVC’s electric TX taxi and VN5 van are the obvious choice for drivers in Manchester

Grant funding means taxi drivers in the city can get up to £20,000 off the price of a new LEVC TX electric cab

State-of-the-art, electrically-driven taxis and vans from the London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) are the obvious choice for drivers in Manchester, supported by significant new clean air incentives to encourage the switch to EVs.

Outlining further details of its accelerated carbon reduction plan at the recent Green Summit held in Salford Quays at the Lowry, Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, has committed more than £120m in government funding to support drivers and operators in the move to cleaner vehicles, ahead of the introduction of its new Clean Air Zone in May 2022.

As one of the UK’s leading green transport mobility providers, LEVC offers a range of purpose-built commercial vehicles that can play a vital role in supporting Manchester in increasing the number of truly clean vehicles on the city’s streets, helping it to meet its air quality targets.

LEVC’s products include the world’s most advanced electric taxi, the TX – of which more 5,500 have been sold globally – and with the support of a Transport for Great Manchester Clean Air (TFGM) grant of £10,000 and Plug-in Taxi Grant (PITG) of £7,500, combined with an LEVC deposit contribution of £2,500, drivers and operators can save up to £20,000 off its price.LEVC’s new VN5 electric van also qualifies for significant clean incentives with a supporting TFGM of £4,500 and Plug-in Van Grant (PIVG) of £6,000, combined with an LEVC deposit contribution of £2,000, drivers and operators can save up to £12,500 on the price of the new light commercial vehicle.

The original London taxi, totally redesigned for the 21st Century as the TX Taxi, is purpose-built with ample space for six passengers, wheelchair access and clever eCity technology, which combines 63 miles of zero-emissions pure electric range with the flexibility of a total electrically driven range of 316 miles – made possible thanks to the on-board range-extender.

The VN5 shares the same lightweight aluminum construction as the TX, as well as its eCity technology. Also designed from the ground up to offer a highly capable, flexible and economical electric transportation platform, the VN5 has a pure EV range of over 60 miles, and total range-extended capacity of 304 miles, giving it the flexibility to accommodate any kind of journey. Both vehicles can be rapid charged via 50kW chargers to 80% capacity in around 30 minutes.

In a further boost for taxi drivers, van drivers and fleet operators in the Manchester area, LEVC is also delighted to announce the appointment of a new dealer, HTC Manchester, which is located in the Trafford area of the city and is the latest key addition to the LEVC national sales network.

SOURCE: LEVC