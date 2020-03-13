LEVC reveals name for new electric van: VN

LEVC’s new electric light commercial van will set new standards in the commercial vehicle sector and, today, its name is revealed. VN5. Aligned with LEVC’s overall product naming strategy, the same technical and functional nomenclature has been used for van. As with TX for taxi, VN is chosen for van and ‘5’ to represent the volume of the cargo area, 5m3.

LEVC CEO Joerg Hofmann said: “Our new VN5 further signifies our transformation from the iconic British taxi brand to leading electric commercial vehicle manufacturer. VN5 is a purpose-built zero emission capable electric light van that offers class leading running costs, flexible zero emissions capable range and unrivalled durability. Following our success with TX in the taxi market, VN5 is now set to revolutionise green logistics.”

The VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of over 800kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

Based on the same architecture and proven eCity range-extender technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi, VN5 will offer the same electric powertrain with a pure EV range of 63 miles (102 km)* and with a total flexible range of 301 miles (485 km)*. Like the TX, VN5 will feature a similar ultra-tight turning circle providing unrivalled mobility in busy city environments.

LEVC’s VN5 is designed to provide ‘distribution to door’ – not just last mile – capability, creating a link between out of town depots and city centres. Based on a real world 47 mile (75 km) delivery route into central London, VN5 can make approximately twice the amount of journeys and deliveries as its segment competitors, by having the flexibility to operate emission (and penalty) free in the city’s restricted ULEZ environment.

VN5 will offer competitive cost of ownership too, with 25,000-mile service intervals, Plug-In Vehicle Grant eligibility**, zero ULEZ charges and significant fuel savings over a conventional diesel van. With a class leading warranty as well, VN5 will offer complete peace of mind and, with multiple charger types supported, down time will be kept to a minimum and a full charge using a 50kW charger will take from as little as 30 minutes.

VN5 has been designed to last twice as long the competition, thanks to the first in sector lightweight bonded aluminium body structure, that is also currently used in TX. The tried and tested technology is resistant to corrosion and absorbs twice the crash energy of mild steel. In addition, VN5 features composite body panels which are resistant to dents, shrugging off minor impacts and helping to keep the vehicle on the road.

Full production of VN5 will commence at LEVC’s state-of-the-art factory in Q4 this year with volume expected to take up 70% of the annual 20,000-unit production capacity.

SOURCE: LEVC