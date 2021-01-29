LEVC receives prestigious Coachmakers ‘Award to Industry’

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has been selected as the 44th recipient of the ‘Award to Industry’ by The Worshipful Company of Coachmakers and Coach Harness Makers of London.

​The Coachmakers’ Award to Industry recognises outstanding contributions in the automotive and aerospace industries, with a focus on accomplishments within the fields of design, technical development, innovation and commercial significance. The acclaimed award has been presented annually since 1972.

Judges for The Coachmakers’ Award praised LEVC for its commitment to improving air quality in cities around the world – from its launch of the electric TX Taxi in 2018 and its new VN5 electric van as well as recognising the company’s “word-class” electric vehicle R&D and manufacturing facilities.​ ​

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented:

​“We are honoured to receive this prestigious award, which recognises LEVC as a leading British manufacturer of electric vehicles and our commitment to bringing clean, sustainable commercial vehicles to markets around the world. Building on the success of TX, VN5 will offer even greater potential to reduce emissions and drive businesses towards greener, cleaner fleet solutions.”

Since it was launched in 2018, LEVC has sold over 4,500 TX electric taxis, preventing 36,000 tonnes of C02 from entering the atmosphere and saving more than 21 million litres of fuel from being used. Joining TX this year is LEVC’s new VN5 electric van, a vehicle set to make an even greater positive impact on the environment.

LEVC’s eCity range extender powertrain, which underpins both TX and VN5, is an innovative and unique EV technology that suits the real-world commercial vehicle environment today, by combining zero emissions capability with a flexible total range of more than 300 miles. Both models are built at LEVC’s state-of-the-art production facility in Ansty, Coventry; the UK’s only dedicated EV factory and one of the greenest in the world.​​

Sarah Jane Adams-Diffey, Master Coachmaker, presented the award and commented:

“LEVC is a very worthy winner of the award this year, combining all the elements that we seek to recognise. We have been particularly impressed by their innovative solutions to deliver clean, sustainable commercial vehicles that are improving air quality in London and other major cities around the world, coupled with their world class R&D and manufacturing centre in the UK and recent launch of their VN5 electric van. We would like to congratulate the LEVC team on their achievements.”

TX is the world’s first purpose-built electric taxi and offers all the credentials for city transportation – space, comfort and practicality, combined with environmental friendliness and a small turning circle, a trademark of the iconic London ‘black cab’. Utilising LEVC’s eCity technology, TX offers 63 miles (101km) of zero emissions driving and a total electrically driven range of over 316 miles (510 km)*.

VN5 is based on the same innovative architecture and proven eCity technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi. This powertrain delivers a pure electric zero emissions range of over 60 miles (98 km) and the more frugal driver could achieve a 76-mile (122 km) range in pure EV mode, according to WLTP city methodology*. In addition, VN5 utilises the same strong, lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque & SMC construction – designed to last twice as long as the competition and has a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments.

The latest accolade for LEVC follows the company’s success at the WhatVan? Awards, when the electric van was named ‘Editor’s Choice’ in December 2020. LEVC began production of its new electric van, the VN5, in November 2020. The VN5 was subsequently named ‘Medium EV Van of the Year’ in the Company Car and Van Awards 2021.

