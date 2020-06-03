LEVC protects and prepares for production restart

London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) begins a phased return to work on the 8th June at its Ansty manufacturing facility. As the company re-starts production of its TX electric taxi and moves into the next prototype phase of VN5 electric van build, a new way of working has been implemented at Ansty.

More than 100 new processes have been put in place at the state-of-the-art electrical vehicle factory in Ansty to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff upon their return to work. This includes controlled entrance and exit procedures with thermal imaging, one-way systems, staggered break times and structured revised seating plans. In production areas, Perspex separators have also been introduced and face masks are being provided.

As well as ensuring employees are protected for their return to work in June, LEVC has also been protecting the local communities. In conjunction with parent company Geely, LEVC has donated more than 100,000 face masks to Coventry and Warwickshire hospitals and GP practices to help support vital health services in the local area.

With lockdown easing throughout Europe, LEVC is seeing increased demand for its zero-emissions capable TX. It’s iconic standard features such as a purpose-built protection screen to keep both passengers and driver socially distanced, contactless payment, a two-way intercom and easy clean surfaces offer a safe and comfortable travel solution.

Joerg Hofmann, CEO, LEVC said:“We have worked closely with suppliers and employees to ensure a safe and successful restart in June, and I’m pleased that we have also been able to support local communities with critical PPE. Our TX is purpose-built for protection and we are looking forward to supplying TX demand once more and continuing our preparations for the launch of our new VN5 later this year. Our strategic direction remains on track and we remain positive for another year of business growth.”

SOURCE: LEVC