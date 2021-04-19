LEVC opens for business in Poland

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) is announcing its entrance into the Polish commercial vehicle and taxi markets with the appointment of an exclusive dealer partner in the country, Polish Electric Vehicle Company (PEVC). Located in the cities of Warsaw, Poznań and Szczecin, the dealer group will provide full sales and after sales support across three sites for LEVC’s electric TX taxi, TX Shuttle and new electric van, VN5.
Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented:
“Our launch into the Polish market is another important step in LEVC’s export strategy as we continue to expand our business outside of the UK. We plan to have more than 30 European sales and service partners in place by the end of this year. There is growing demand for e-mobility products across Europe and Poland is no exception. We look forward to working with our new dealer partner to introduce the LEVC brand and products to customers across the country.”
PEVC is part of one of the largest dealer groups in Poland is fully dedicated to the LEVC brand. The three dealer sites are geographically placed to serve new LEVC customers in Poznan, Szczecin and the country’s capital city, Warsaw.
Błażej Mrugalski, founder of Polish Electric Vehicle Company, said:
“Polish Electric Vehicle Company is excited to represent LEVC in Poland. We respect LEVC as a manufacturer of premium quality electric vehicles, which ties in closely to the values of our dealership. We know that there is a demand for range extender LCV and taxi vehicles in Poland. As a result, we are confident that LEVC’s new, innovative products will fit perfectly into our portfolio.”
Martin Rada, Managing Director of LEVC Europe, said:
“We are pleased to work with Polish Electric Vehicle Company to establish our presence at the start of the electric vehicle uptake in Poland. LEVC offers innovative, high quality, purpose-built vehicles and we are confident that our electric taxi and van will prove popular with Polish customers.”
LEVC, based in Coventry, UK has been manufacturing the official London black cab for more than 100 years and reinvented the iconic taxi as an electric zero emissions capable TX in 2018.Since launch, more than 5,000 units have sold worldwide, and its green credentials have prevented more than 57,000 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere and saved 35 million litres of fuel from use.
LEVC’s unique eCity technology offers numerous benefits for electric vehicle drivers in Poland. Both TX and TX shuttle are powered by LEVC’s proven and innovative eCity technology, zero emissions capable for 63 miles (101km) yet with a flexible range of over 316 miles (510 km).These TX models feature a spacious passenger environment with six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants.
LEVC’s new electric van, VN5, is already on sale in the UK and will be launched in Europe from Spring 2021. Operating in the one-tonne sector, VN5 shares the same bold, distinctive design and lightweight aluminium construction as TX, as well as its innovative eCity electric technology. With a pure EV range of over 60 miles and a total flexible range of 304 miles (489 km) VN5 is ideally suited to urban deliveries in zero emission mode, as well as longer journeys outside of town. The more frugal driver could achieve a 76-mile pure EV city range, according to WLTP city methodology*. VN5 also has a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments and, with up to 5.5m3 cargo capacity, VN5 easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets, offering a gross payload of up to 830kg.
SOURCE: LEVC