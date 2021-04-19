LEVC opens for business in Poland

LEVC, based in Coventry, UK has been manufacturing the official London black cab for more than 100 years and reinvented the iconic taxi as an electric zero emissions capable TX in 2018.Since launch, more than 5,000 units have sold worldwide, and its green credentials have prevented more than 57,000 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere and saved 35 million litres of fuel from use.

LEVC’s unique eCity technology offers numerous benefits for electric vehicle drivers in Poland. Both TX and TX shuttle are powered by LEVC’s proven and innovative eCity technology, zero emissions capable for 63 miles (101km) yet with a flexible range of over 316 miles (510 km).These TX models feature a spacious passenger environment with six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants.

LEVC’s new electric van, VN5, is already on sale in the UK and will be launched in Europe from Spring 2021. Operating in the one-tonne sector, VN5 shares the same bold, distinctive design and lightweight aluminium construction as TX, as well as its innovative eCity electric technology. With a pure EV range of over 60 miles and a total flexible range of 304 miles (489 km) VN5 is ideally suited to urban deliveries in zero emission mode, as well as longer journeys outside of town. The more frugal driver could achieve a 76-mile pure EV city range, according to WLTP city methodology*. VN5 also has a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments and, with up to 5.5m3 cargo capacity, VN5 easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets, offering a gross payload of up to 830kg.

SOURCE: LEVC