LEVC launches new VN5 electric van in Europe

Following a UK launch last November, LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) is now launching its new electric van, VN5, in Europe. Designed, engineered and manufactured at LEVC’s award winning production plant in Ansty, Coventry – the UK’s only dedicated electric vehicle factory – VN5 can enhance the green footprint of any business.

LEVC’s VN5 uses of the same proven eCity range-extender powertrain technology utilised in the TX electric taxi.Providing unrivalled flexibility, VN5 offers the best of both worlds; zero emissions capability without the range-anxiety, boasting a total driving range of over 300 miles (489km).

VN5 offers a highly competitive and attractive ownership model to both large fleets and small businesses, with generous standard equipment, low operating costs, a comprehensive warranty and strong residual values. VN5 is also eligible for a number of EV grants and schemes* across Europe.​

In addition, LEVC is launching a new telematics service which offers productivity and cost savings for business of all sizes. Available to order on both TX electric taxi and VN5 electric van, LEVC Telematics** is an integrated fleet management solution to optimise the way vehicles are used – delivering live data to track vehicles as smartly and efficiently as possible.​

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented: “VN5 sets new standards for green commercial vehicles offering no range anxiety, real driver appeal and a stand-out design shared with our iconic London taxi. We have created a high quality, hard-working van with zero emissions and long-distance capability. As well as offering favorable operating benefits, VN5 fulfils the growing demand from both businesses and consumers for cleaner, more sustainable commercial vehicles.”

Maximum range, minimal downtime

Flexible electric power is at the heart of VN5. Based on the same architecture and proven eCity range-extender technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi, a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of over 300 miles (489 km) can be achieved. The more frugal driver can achieve a pure EV city range of 75.8 miles (122km) according to WLTP methodology***.

By eliminating range anxiety, thanks to the VN5’s intuitive eCity technology, this new electric van delivers a ‘distribution to door’ service by combining long-distance usability with zero emissions capability. VN5 excels where businesses have to drive a significant number of “stem miles” from the depot to get to the first delivery address. Based on a real-world delivery scenario from a warehouse near Munich Airport to four central Munich destinations, a fully charged and fueled VN5 can complete a full day’s work and make the 75-km return trip 6 times, before it needs to recharge/refuel, far exceeding the range of a pure electric van.

And, with the ability to go from zero charge to 100 percent in 30 minutes thanks to its 50kW DC charging capability, a full charge can be completed in the time taken loading/ unloading at the depot or for a short driver break and be back on the road, working hard for its owner. VN5’s long 25,000-mile (40,000-km) service intervals mean time spent off the road is further minimised.

Street wise and easy to load

VN5 features a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m. Like TX, the VN5 has been designed for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments and can operate effortlessly in tight urban spaces.

The VN5 cargo capacity of up to 5.5m³ capacity, easily accommodates two Euro2/3 sized pallets (1,000×1,200mm) with a gross/net payload up to 830/735kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side- loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

Built around the needs of the driver

Three VN5 variants are available – Business, City and Ultima – with a high level of standard equipment and always with the demands of the driver in mind. All VN5 models feature Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), front and side driver and passenger airbags, cruise control, nine-inch touchscreen and dual zone climate control as standard as well as 50kW DC rapid charging and minimum 11kW AC fast charging capability. City trim adds a heated windscreen, front and rear parking sensors, curtain airbags and Lane Departure Warning, while the flagship Ultima features a rear-view camera, luxury seats, metallic paint and 22kW AC charging capability as standard.

Six option packs are available, allowing customers to tailor to their specific preferences. The Comfort pack features luxury driver & passenger seats, Satellite Navigation, under-seat storage and a heated windscreen. The Safety pack comes with Road Sign Information system (RSI), Speed Limit Intelligent Function (SLIF), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and curtain airbags.

In addition, LEVC has worked with a number of Europe’s leading converters to ensure the VN5 can be equipped with racking, roof racks, light bars, temperature-controlled transportation and other bespoke modifications required by customers in this sector. Authorized partners include Bott, Sortimo, Modul-System and Paneltex. In addition, the vehicle will also be available with a range of accessories at launch including seat covers, mats and handheld device holders to enable customers to personalise and protect their vehicles.

Iconic design

VN5 shares its distinctive styling with the iconic London taxi. Drawing upon the company’s heritage as the leader in the taxi sector for over a century, VN5 features a front end common with the electric TX taxi, a timeless model launched in 2018. Yet, while it may share some design cues with the famous cab, VN5 is a totally purpose-built van with 401mm added to the wheelbase and a 110mm higher roofline. Combined with bold yet clean surfaces, VN5 is a modern van that stands out from the crowd.

Inside, VN5 also benefits from a driver-oriented cabin shared with TX, featuring an ergonomic, relaxed and stress-free workspace tried and tested on the streets of London by thousands of cabbies. The driver’s seat is ergonomically designed and fully adjustable, while the steering wheel can also be adjusted for reach and rake. The cabin is optimised for professional use, with settings accessed via a large central touchscreen with intuitive interface, while bright LED lighting clearly illuminates other key controls. Ample stowage in the doors, glovebox and central console are all designed to allow convenient access when needed.

Built to last

VN5 has been designed to last twice as long as the competition, thanks to its first in sector strong and lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque & SMC construction. This technology is resistant to corrosion and absorbs twice the crash energy of mild steel. In addition, VN5 features SMC panels which are resistant to dents and which shrug off minor impacts and help to keep the vehicle on the road.

Verification prototypes, built on the same production line as the TX at LEVC’s state-of-the-art factory in Ansty, Coventry, have undergone a strict development and homologation programme including hot and cold climate testing, durability and crash testing. In total the vehicles have completed equivalent of 850,000 kilometres of testing.

VN5 was designed from the outset to the highest safety standards. Passive and Active systems work together to protect the vehicle’s occupants, improve road safety for all road users, and reduce the costs associated with high accident rates. VN5’s first in sector bonded aluminium monocoque & SMC construction is immensely strong and absorbs twice the crash energy of mild steel.

VN5 comes with a class leading five-year 150,000 mile/240,000 km vehicle warranty and a battery warranty of eight years 150,000 mile/240,000 km.

* Local grants

VN5 is eligible for the national BAFA Grant (Purchase subsidy)

PHEV & REEV – €5,625 (over €40,000 list price)

2/3 paid by BAFA (Federal Office of Economics and Export Control), 1/3 paid by manufacturer. FOEEC contribution reduces by 50% (to prior level) at end 2021.

** A 12 month subscription to LEVC Telematics costs £200 / €220 + VAT

*** Pure EV (electric-only) range 60.9 miles.Pure EV range City 75.8 miles in accordance with EAER Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) figures (October 2020).

