LEVC launches new telematics service

LEVC Telematics, Connected by Geotab, provides cutting-edge features and in-depth analytics specifically designed for electric vehicles

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today announces the launch of LEVC Telematics, Connected by Geotab☨, a new service which offers access to vehicle insights to help businesses of all sizes increase productivity and cost savings of their electric vehicles. Available to order* on both TX electric taxis and VN5 electric vans, customers will benefit from having an award-winning telematics solution installed directly into the vehicle, helping to optimise the way vehicles are used by delivering near real-time data to monitor vehicles as smartly and efficiently as possible.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented: “Our electric TX and VN5 models are in use all day, every day and we know that an integrated vehicle optimisation tool will help to deliver increased business efficiencies and significant cost-savings for our customers. By partnering with Geotab, a global expert in helping businesses better manage their fleets, LEVC customers will benefit from being able to access a wealth of data at their fingertips, all delivered live, with software that has been developed to optimise electric vehicle operations.”

Christoph Ludewig, Vice President OEM Europe of Geotab commented: “With sustainability acting as a core pillar of our business, Geotab proudly supports the largest set of EV makes and models in the telematics industry and places the highest priority on helping to drive a more sustainable future. We are excited to work closely with forward-thinking and like-minded OEMs, like LEVC, to support customers in their electrification journeys and we look forward to continuing to expand our relationship to enable businesses to get the most of their electric vehicles today, and in the future.”

Geotab processes over 40 billion data points from more than 2.3 million vehicles around the world. LEVC Telematics, Connected by Geotab, is centred around a simple online dashboard for ‘at-a-glance’ vehicle management. Maximising the cost-saving represented by LEVC’s unique eCity powertrain, the new offering also includes tools dedicated to electric vehicle reporting.

Available for all new TX and VN5 orders, LEVC Telematics, Connected by Geotab, can also be fitted retrospectively to LEVC vehicles already on the road.

TX and TX shuttle are powered by LEVC’s proven and innovative eCity technology, zero emissions capable for 63 miles (101km), with a flexible range of over 316 miles (510 km). Both TX models feature a spacious passenger environment with six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants.

LEVC’s new electric van, VN5, operates in the one-tonne sector and shares the same bold, distinctive design and lightweight aluminium construction as TX, as well as its innovative eCity electric technology. VN5 can achieve a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km)** and a total flexible range of over 300 miles (489 km) and, with up to 5.5m capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets with a gross payload of up to 830kg.

*A 12-month subscription to LEVC Telematics, Connected by Geotab, costs £200 / €220 + VAT

** Pure EV (electric-only) range 60.9 miles.Pure EV range City 75.8 miles in accordance with EAER Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) figures (October 2020).

☨Ranked the number one Commercial Telematics vendor worldwide by ABI research for two consecutive years, Geotab’s unique open-platform solution is utilized by more than 40,000 businesses in over 130 countries around the globe. Processing over 40 billion data points per day from over 2.3 million connected vehicles around the world, Geotab delivers critical business intelligence to enable companies to make data-driven decisions relating to safety, productivity, efficiency, electrification and more.

SOURCE: LEVC