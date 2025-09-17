LEVC extends partnership with TVS Supply Chain Solutions to support the iconic black cab across the UK

LEVC announces a renewal of its partnership with TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India

LEVC announces a renewal of its partnership with TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited, a global supply chain solutions provider and one of the largest and fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India.

The expanded partnership will enhance LEVC’s parts supply chain and ordering process, strengthening support for both customers and retail partners. LEVC and TVS SCS remain dedicated to providing efficient, intelligent and cost-effective systems that minimise downtime for the end user. Looking ahead to 2026, the two companies plan to build on this foundation by exploring new initiatives designed to deliver even greater convenience for customers.

TVS SCS support LEVC by providing Global inbound logistics of spare parts from suppliers, outbound delivery to official LEVC retail partners, online ordering platform implementation and general stock management of spare parts for the iconic TX taxi.

Chris Allen, Managing Director, LEVC UK said:“We’re proud to extend our partnership with TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a key partner in ensuring LEVC and our retail network is equipped to support taxi drivers across the UK. With the majority of London’s fleet now made up of TX, and a growing number in major cities nationwide, this partnership underlines LEVC’s long-term commitment to our customers and to securing a successful future for the taxi trade.”

LEVC’s zero-exhaust emission capable taxi is a proven technology that has already prevented more than 300,000,000 kilograms of CO₂ from entering the atmosphere, with over 11,000 units sold across global markets.

TX is produced at LEVC’s state-of-the-art facility in Ansty Coventry – the first dedicated to electric vehicle production in the UK. This was all made possible thanks to investment from parent company, Geely Holding Group, which became a majority shareholder in the business in 2013 and has to date, invested over £1 billion into the LEVC business.

Grant Jones, Managing Director, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said: “I’m proud to renew our valued partnership with LEVC. At TVS, we remain committed to delivering seamless supply chain solutions that support the reliability, sustainability, and ongoing innovation of the iconic black cab fleet. It’s a privilege to play a part in LEVC’s continued success.”

LEVC has played a leading role in the taxi industry for over 100 years, with the black cab now firmly cemented as one of the world’s most recognisable and iconic vehicles. Since 1908, LEVC has focused on creating vehicles that meet the evolving needs of operators and passengers, and more recently, the business has transformed to become a leader in zero-carbon mobility technology. Today, LEVC is at the forefront of automotive innovation, proudly combining its rich heritage with cutting-edge technology to shape the future of sustainable transport.The iconic London black cab is taking on a new role, transporting patients to hospital appointments across the capital.

SOURCE: LEVC