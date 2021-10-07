LEVC electrifies bp pulse fleet

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) is supplying 30 VN5 electric vans to bp pulse, one of the UK’s leading providers of EV charging infrastructure

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) is supplying 30 VN5 electric vans to bp pulse, one of the UK’s leading providers of EV charging infrastructure. The new models are the first electric vans on the bp pulse fleet and will support the business as it electrifies its vehicles.

The VN5 electric vans are being used by bp pulse’s electricians when installing EV charging points across the country and will also help field service engineers maintain bp pulse’s UK-wide network of more than 8,000 public charging points. LEVC’s VN5 is ideally suited to the demands of the workplace thanks to its flexible, tried and tested eCity powertrain that already features in LEVC’s TX electric taxis around the globe.

VN5 is based on the same architecture and proven eCity range-extender technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi and can achieve a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98 km) and a total flexible range of 304 miles (489 km). The more frugal driver can achieve a 76-mile pure EV city range, according to WLTP city methodology*.

VN5 also comes with a class-leading turning circle of 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments.

The introduction of the LEVC VN5 to the bp pulse vehicle fleet is the first step in the company’s strategy to electrify its commercial vehicles and means that half of its fleet has now transitioned to electric.

The vans delivered to bp pulse have racking and storage solutions installed by Sortimo – an official conversion partner of LEVC. Sortimo offers a number of bespoke storage solutions for the VN5 to suit all trades and professions.

Through an existing partnership agreement, LEVC also offers new VN5 customers free charging for one year at more than 8,000 bp pulse point locations. bp pulse is also the official home charging partner for LEVC.

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, commented: “I am pleased to announce bp pulse as one of our first fleet customers in the UK. VN5 is the ideal solution for businesses looking to electrify their fleet and transition to greener mobility, offering zero-emission capability with minimal downtime and no range anxiety.”

Ross Mabon, COO of bp pulse, said: “As a leading provider of EV charging infrastructure, we have placed great importance on ensuring that we electrify our commercial fleet with vehicles that meet our business needs while delivering significant zero emissions capability. The LEVC VN5 is in the right segment for us and will ensure that our electricians can carry out their work reliably and efficiently.”

Designed, engineered and built at LEVC’s state of the art electric vehicle factory in Ansty, Coventry, VN5 utilises the same strong, lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque and SMC construction as the TX taxi – a first in sector for the 1-tonne van segment, designed to last twice as long as the competition.

With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets and offers a gross payload of up to 830kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

SOURCE: LECV