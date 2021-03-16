LEVC celebrates 5000th TX sale

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) is celebrating a significant milestone with the sale of the 5,000th TX to a private taxi business in Berlin, Germany. In 2018, LEVC’s iconic ‘black cab’ was totally redesigned for the 21st Century into a zero-emissions capable model, TX. This electric transformation, along with its purpose-built high-quality and durability, unique design, ample space for six passengers, wheelchair accessibility and safe, comfortable passenger experience has enabled TX success in both the taxi and premium shuttle markets.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented:

“With 5,000 electric TXs now on the road, I’m proud of LEVC’s positive contribution to air quality improvements in cities around the word. Our unique eCity technology delivers zero emissions capability with a total range of more than 300 miles – a critical combination needed by commercial operators. Our fast-paced European network expansion continues this year and with the recent introduction of VN5, our new electric van, LEVC will appeal to even more businesses looking to switch to greener, cleaner transport​.”

LEVC estimates that TX drivers have now covered a total distance of 188 million miles, which equates to driving roughly 7,500 times around the world. This means that TX has now prevented more than 57,000 tonnes of CO2 from entering the atmosphere, stopped 35 million litres of fuel from being pumped and saved drivers around £34m in fuel costs.

The recipient of the 5000th TX is Mr Serkan Demir, a self-employed taxi driver of five years who plans to operate his TX in Berlin as a service for private and business passengers. Thanks to TX’s class-leading accessibility features, Mr Demir will be working closely with local clinics and health services to provide a vital transport solution for wheelchair users.

Mr Serkan Demir, the 5,000th LEVC TX customer, said:

“I wanted a vehicle that was high quality, durable and unique and the TX ticks all those boxes and more. A major draw for me was TX’s built in accessibility features, meaning I can offer transport solutions to almost anyone, which is key when I’m working with local health services. Not only will this vehicle save me money in the long run but it will also mean I can offer a better service to my customers.”

Mr Demir also chose TX for its many unique features including the purpose-built partition screen, which separates the driver from passengers – essential for safe and hygienic COVID travel – and its eCity range-extender powertrain which allows him to operate with zero-emissions in the city. TX offers 62 miles (101 km) pure electric range and a total range of over 316 miles (510km), meaning the driver has complete peace of mind and no range-anxiety regardless of journey distances and operating hours.

Customers in Germany can take advantage of government subsidies intended to accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles. The government office, Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA), offers a subsidy of €5,625 to use against the purchase price of an LEVC TX. In Berlin, the TX also qualifies for ‘Inklusionsfoerderung’, a €15,000 subsidy for taxi drivers that can provide wheelchair-friendly transport.

Martin Rada, Managing Director for EU operations said:

“I am pleased to welcome Mr Demir to our European network of TX drivers. LEVC is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners like Mr Demir who are eager to offer a sustainable transport service to their local communities, as well as larger fleet operators looking to reduce the carbon impact of their businesses.”

Mr Demir’s TX was fulfilled by LEVC dealer Koch Gruppe Automobile AG in Berlin, one of fourteen LEVC dealer partners in Germany. More than 20 sales and service partners are now in place across Continental Europe and this will grow to more than 50 by the end of the year.

SOURCE: LEVC