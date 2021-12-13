LEVC appoints two further dealerships in Sweden as ambitious growth strategy continues

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has announced the appointment two additional dealerships in Sweden for its ground-breaking range of electric taxis, shuttles and vans, enlisting Team Autocar and GT Bil. Team Autocar is based in Österåker, 32 km northeast of Stockholm, and GT Bil in Arlandastad, 40km north of the capital. Team Autocar in Österåker will provide both sales and after-sales support, GT Bil in Arlandastad will start with sales for LEVC’s iconic ‘London black cab’ TX, the TX Shuttle and the VN5 Van.
The appointments represent the latest stage of LEVC’s ambitious growth strategy, which has already taken the company into 21 markets across the globe. Following the establishment of a new central European office in Frankfurt in 2019, the latest ventures in Sweden bring the number of LEVC sales and service partners within Continental Europe to 33.
LEVC CEO, SAID:
“Our growth strategy will transform LEVC from a 90% domestic sales base to 60% export by 2024 and establishing two further dealerships in Sweden represents a significant milestone on that journey. Sweden has a long history of promoting sustainable transport, and we are proud to partner with Team Autocar and GT Bil to help deliver a range of e-mobility solutions. This is certainly not the first time that LEVC has visited the far north. During the development of the TX Taxi and its fully electric drivetrain, our engineers subjected the vehicle to extreme winter testing on the snow and ice of the Arctic circle to ensure it was completely capable of fulfilling our customers’ needs, whatever the temperature and weather conditions.”
Every LEVC vehicle benefits from lightweight aluminium construction and is underpinned by the company’s breakthrough eCity technology. This system combines a fully electric drivetrain providing zero-emission mobility with an onboard range extender for optimum flexibility and efficiency. In the case of the TX, this technology ensures a pure electric driving range of 63 miles (101km) and a flexible range of more than 316 miles (510 km), while the VN5 van can deliver a pure EV range of over 60 miles (98km) and a total flexible range of more than 300 miles (489km).
Whether customers in Sweden choose the TX or VN5, they will pay no more than SEK 360 (approximately £30) in road tax. The LEVC models are also fully eligible for the Swedish government’s ‘green car bonus’ of up to 70,000 SEK (approximately £5,800) per vehicle.
CEO OF TEAM AUTOCAR AND GT BIL, SAID:
“We are proud to represent LEVC in Sweden. We have long admired the company’s range of electric vehicles. We are certain that their unique design, exceptional efficiency, accessibility and premium comfort will deliver a competitive advantage in the Swedish market. The demand for electrified and rechargeable vehicles free from range anxiety continues to grow at pace in Sweden. Given the undoubted appeal of the TX taxi and VN5 van, we expect demand from our customers to be high, and we are confident we can help further accelerate LEVC’s growth and contribute to its success story.”
Every LEVC model provides customers with complete peace of mind, thanks to a three-year 120,000-mile vehicle warranty and a five-year unlimited mileage battery warranty. Each model is built in the UK at LEVC’s purpose-built manufacturing facility at Ansty, Coventry. The state-of-the-art site is also home to a research and development centre, in addition to advanced quality and testing facilities.
LEVC MANAGING DIRECTOR EUROPE, SAID:
“At LEVC, we develop, engineer and build our vehicles to the highest possible standards, and we apply similar rigorous criteria when selecting partners to retail our vehicles and provide our end customers with the very best possible aftersales service. Team Autocar and GT Bil represent an excellent match for our brand values. Their extensive experience in the sales and service of electric and light transport vehicles make them the perfect choice to enable us to meet the e-mobility needs of a broad range of customers within the business and public mobility transport sectors in Sweden.”
SOURCE: LEVC