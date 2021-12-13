LEVC appoints two further dealerships in Sweden as ambitious growth strategy continues

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has announced the appointment two additional dealerships in Sweden for its ground-breaking range of electric taxis, shuttles and vans, enlisting Team Autocar and GT Bil. Team Autocar is based in Österåker, 32 km northeast of Stockholm, and GT Bil in Arlandastad, 40km north of the capital. Team Autocar in Österåker will provide both sales and after-sales support, GT Bil in Arlandastad will start with sales for LEVC’s iconic ‘London black cab’ TX, the TX Shuttle and the VN5 Van.

The appointments represent the latest stage of LEVC’s ambitious growth strategy, which has already taken the company into 21 markets across the globe. Following the establishment of a new central European office in Frankfurt in 2019, the latest ventures in Sweden bring the number of LEVC sales and service partners within Continental Europe to 33.