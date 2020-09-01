LEVC appoints dealers in Germany’s two largest cities

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company)’s expansion of its European network today marks another milestone with the appointment of dealers in both Berlin and Hamburg – Germany’s two largest cities.

Koch Gruppe Automobile AG in Berlin and AMC Kruell GmbH in Hamburg will provide full sales and after sales support for LEVC’s TX Shuttle, which is based on the iconic London black taxi, and from Spring 2021, the company’s new VN5 one-tonne light van.

Their appointment brings the number of full LEVC dealers in Germany to three following the announcement of in July of Autohaus Markötter Bielefeld, operated by the Markötter Group, which is located in north-western Germany and supports customers in the Ostwestfalen-Lippe region. In addition to this, LEVC already has an additional six aftersales sites located in: Berlin, Karlsruhe, Hamburg, Hanau, Krefeld, and Munich.

LEVC, based in Coventry, UK has been manufacturing the official London black cab for more than 100 years, reinventing the vehicle as the TX Taxi in 2017; a range extended zero emissions capable taxi, which has already sold 4,500 units worldwide.

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented:​

“We are very pleased to add Koch Gruppe Automobile AG in Berlin and AMC Kruell GmbH in Hamburg to our growing network of dealers in Europe. With these appointments LEVC now has a major presence in two of Germany’s largest cities and I know they will provide superb service to customers who are keen to make the shift to a clean mobility.”​

Thomas Koch, Chairman of the Board of Management of Koch Group Automobile AG said:

“The partnership with LEVC is strategically important for us. We see a growing demand for electrically powered shuttle vehicles and vans – especially for major cities like Berlin. LEVC can provide for both these segments.

Mr. Vassilios Lambrinakos, Managing Director of AMC Kruell GmbH commented:

“There is an increasing demand for more sustainable mobility options in our region and we are delighted to bring LEVC products to our local businesses and fleet operators.Our customers can look forward to innovative electric commercial vehicles with an impressive design.”

TX Shuttle shares the same DNA as the electric London TX taxi and is powered by the same eCity technology, a zero emissions capable taxi with a flexible range of over 301 miles (484 km) and a pure EV range of 63 miles (101 km). All TX Shuttles are purpose-built to keep all occupants safe and protected. Standard features include six passenger seats, wheelchair accessibility, a secure partition screen that separates the driver and passenger compartment, contactless payment in the rear, easy to clean surfaces and an intercom system that allows driver and passenger to always communicate clearly.​