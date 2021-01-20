LEVC appoints Bott Group as official VN5 authorised converter

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has today announced Bott Group as an official authorised converter in the UK and Europe, to provide bespoke racking solutions for its new electric van, VN5. The Bott Group is a world-leading manufacturer and supplier of in-vehicle equipment, workshop equipment and workplace systems.​

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented: ​

“From logistics and telecommunications to food refrigeration and utilities, VN5 is well suited to a wide range of sectors and I am pleased to welcome the Bott Group as an official LEVC conversion partner. Combined with VN5’s high specification levels, build quality and durability, this collaboration will further enhance the capabilities of VN5 by offering bespoke specialist products to our customers.” ​

The first conversion type created for LEVC is the Technician/Service Engineer specification. This utilises the bott vario3 modular racking system, a super-lightweight solution made from aluminium and plastics, meaning the system is 15% lighter than the previous generation product. This racking system offers tradesmen and service technicians multiple options for organising the tools of their trade.

The range was launched in Germany during 2020 and will be launched in the UK in 2021. Until the official launch, the bott vario3 product will be available exclusively to LEVC VN5 customers. The ergonomic design was created to make best use of the load volume within the VN5, utilising both the rear and side doors to access the storage areas without the need to step into the vehicle. The conversion can be enhanced with a range of options, including roof racks, power systems, hazard and task lighting, and load restraint systems.

Kevin Woodward, Bott Vehicle Enhancement division, commented:

“We are delighted to be partnering with LEVC, offering creative tailored storage solutions for a wide variety of applications. Bringing two innovative products together provides a perfect solution for both customers of LEVC and Bott. We are looking forward to working closely together with LEVC and their approved network, both in the UK and mainland Europe.”​

The main vehicle conversion centre for the Bott Group is located in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, around 35 minutes’ drive from the VN5 manufacturing facility. The centre has dedicated installation halls for the conversion of electric vans with charging points located internally and externally, PDI (pre-delivery inspection) bays and conversion staff trained to IMI levels 1 and 2. VN5 vans can be delivered directly into the centre for conversion before being delivered to an LEVC authorised dealer or to a customer directly. ​

The streetwise VN5

VN5 is based on the same innovative architecture and proven eCity technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi, achieving a pure EV range of over 60 miles* (98 km) and a total flexible range of 304 miles* (489 km). In addition, VN5 utilises the same strong, lightweight bonded aluminium monocoque & SMC construction – designed to last twice as long as the competition and has a class-leading turning circle of just 10.1m for unrivalled mobility in busy city environments.

With up to 5.5m3**cargo capacity, VN5 easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets, and offers a gross payload of up to 830kg**.vIt has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.

First vehicles will be delivered to UK customers before the end of the year and a LHD variant will be available to purchase in Europe from Spring 2021.

VN5 is sold through LEVC’s growing international dealer network, with more than 50 locations in the UK alone by the end of this year, ensuring that customers are never further than a 45-minute drive time to an authorised LEVC service point. Across Continental Europe, more than 30 sales and service partners will be in place by the end of this year.

*In accordance with Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) figures (October 2020). These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles and vehicle loads.

**Payload and capacity varies with trim level.

