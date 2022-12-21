LEVC announces new strategy

Momentous new chapter setting brand direction for the coming decade and beyond, with a new strategy to become a leading zero-carbon mobility technology company

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) today begins a momentous new chapter, setting its brand direction for the coming decade and beyond, with a new strategy to become a leading zero-carbon mobility technology company.

Building on unrivalled heritage in purpose-built vehicles – LEVC has manufactured the iconic London taxi for more than 70 years – the company’s new strategy will see it grow beyond manufacturing the world’s most advanced taxi, the TX. LEVC is today announcing its commitment to deliver smart, green, safe and accessible mobility solutions to more people than ever before.

Underlining this commitment, LEVC UK today reveals its new senior management team, who will implement the new strategy. The new appointments will maximise the engineering, marketing and production expertise that exists at the firm’s state-of-the-art home in Ansty, UK, backed by the global resources of parent company Geely Holding Group.

Alex Nan continues in his role of Global CEO, and he will now also take on the role of UK CEO for LEVC. He is responsible for overseeing overall business strategy, technology, product planning and coordination with the Geely Holding Group. Chris Allen, who has been appointed as Managing Director of LEVC, after previously holding the role of Legal Director and Company Secretary, will be responsible for procurement, manufacturing, technology and quality, government affairs, as well as mobility services. Jenny Jin has also been appointed as Executive Director, looking after sales, marketing and aftersales. Moe Wang, the general manager of LEVC Overseas will also take responsibility as the Director of Overseas Sales for LEVC UK.

Alex Nan, CEO of LEVC, commented: “LEVC now enters the next exciting stage with our new brand strategy, which will see us become a leading zero carbon mobility technology company.

“Since the launch of the TX in 2018, LEVC has experienced rapid growth, with 9,000 global sales to date, those vehicles travelling more than 500 million miles and preventing 152,000 tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere.

“In London, LEVC’s TX accounts for 82% of the taxi market, and there are now more TX’s on the streets than diesel TX4s. LEVC looks forward to continuing to help the capital to accelerate the transition to a clean, green EV black cab fleet.

“Going forward, our state-of-the-art manufacturing plant at Ansty, Coventry, will continue to be the home of the famous, iconic TX taxi – the London black cab and new generation models. We will build on LEVC’s unrivalled heritage and grow beyond high-end taxi manufacturing, delivering smart, green, safe and accessible mobility to more customers than ever before. Watch this space in 2023, as we are targeting a 20% year-on-year sales increase, and more details on LEVC’s strategy will be revealed in Q1. ”

SOURCE: LEVC