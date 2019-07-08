Levante Trofeo makes UK dynamic debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Over the weekend at the 26th Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Maserati Levante Trofeo made its public UK dynamic debut, following the announcement of the introduction of the Levante V8 range to the UK market. Over the four day motoring event, which took place in Sussex from 4-7 July, the eagerly anticipated high performance Maserati Levante Trofeo thrilled the crowds on Goodwood’s famous 1.16 mile hillclimb in the ‘First Glance’ Class.

The Levante Trofeo is one of the fastest SUVs ever built and boasts a top speed of 186 mph. Hosting a 3.8 litre V8 Twin Turbo engine and delivering 580 HP at 6,250 rpm, the Levante Trofeo, features Maserati’s Integrated Vehicle Control System (IVC) along with a new ‘Corsa’ (Race) driving mode with Launch Control functionality for more responsive driving dynamics, improved performance, and a genuine Maserati driving experience. A new aluminium bonnet with dual vents, 21-inch forged aluminium wheels, carbon fibre front splitter, front grille blades, side skirts and rear valance, along with Trofeo badging make the exterior of the range topping Levante unmistakable on the road.

Celebrity chef and car enthusiast James Martin was one of the first to get behind the wheel of the Levante Trofeo unleashing the power and sound of the V8 onto the assembled spectators. Matteo Panini, owner of the Panini Museum, one of the most important Maserati collections in the world, also wowed the crowds in the high performance SUV, whilst Francesco Mazzei, Italian chef and Maserati owner had his first thrilling experience of the famous hillclimb as a passenger in the First Glance Run.

The Levante V8 range also includes the Trofeo Launch Edition and the GTS. The exclusive Trofeo Launch Edition, which is limited to only 50 units for Europe, is available in three unique exterior colours – Blu Emozione matte, Giallo Modenese and Rosso Magma whilst the interior featuring natural “Pieno Fiore” leather sport seats is available in black with red, blue or yellow contrast stitching. The blue or yellow stitching is exclusive to the Launch Edition, which also features the new matte carbon fibre weave interior trim. The Maserati Levante GTS equally epitomises the Italian marque’s balance of performance grand tourer and luxury. Sharing the same 3.8 litre V8 Twin Turbo petrol engine, and developing 530 HP, the GTS also features an exterior restyling focused on the lower front fascia and the rear bumper, also giving the Levante GTS a strong stance and head turning presence.

Pricing starts at £104,900 for the Maserati Levante GTS, £124,900 for the Trofeo and £159,900 for the Trofeo Launch Edition and all three are now available to order in the UK.

SOURCE: Maserati S.p.A