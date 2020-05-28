Let’s talk Mercedes – The new podcast offers background stories from the world of Mercedes-Benz

The new Mercedes-Benz podcast is ready for launch: “Let’s talk Mercedes” examines a variety of mobility topics with journalistic depth. Is the electric car really the solution for mobility of the future? How many driver assistance systems can a person handle? What pushes a world-class triathlete to top performance? Compelling questions like these are discussed with Mercedes-Benz experts and external guests. In times of social distancing, the podcast provides a new access point to wide-ranging stories from the world of Mercedes-Benz. Kicking it off is an exciting topic that perfectly fits to current times: Arno van der Merwe, CEO of Beijing Benz Automotive Co. (BBAC), reports first-hand on how his team in China handled the restart of production after the outbreak of COVID-19.

In “Let’s talk Mercedes,” host Sarah Yvonne Elsser and her guests talk about various facets of mobility – from sustainable drive train technologies and safety on the streets to artificial intelligence in cars. The diverse engagements of Mercedes-Benz in the world of sports, fashion and society are topics of the podcast as well. The first season of this new audio format, which was created primarily for journalists, is launching on May 28 with one of two special episodes about the current situation and the consequences of COVID-19. After that, a new episode will be released each month.

“In our podcast, we discuss topics from the mobility sector that currently have and will continue to have an impact on our lives, our movements and our society in the future,” says Katja Bott, Head of Global Communications Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans. “Following our aspiration to always address current topics, the initial episodes of the podcast will focus on the situation at hand. We want to use this format first to talk about changes, challenges, but also opportunities that are right now presenting themselves to the automotive industry, and to look ahead.”

The first of two special episodes is kicking it off. President and CEO of Beijing Benz Automotive Co. (BBAC), Arno van der Merwe, answers questions such as: How do you experience the spread of a new virus when no one knows what kind of impact it will eventually have? How is the mood among employees today? How do you responsibly restart production after the country has faced a never before seen situation due to a pandemic? And which valuable experiences from the last few weeks can be shared with partners in the global production network?

In the second episode, Katja Bott talks with a representative from the media industry about the challenges for communication professionals in times of social distancing and the transformation which corporate and product communications as well as journalism are currently going through.

The following episodes of “Let’s talk Mercedes” feature company experts that exchange perspectives with external guests from the most diverse fields: from research and development to economy, marketing and sports. The podcast examines opinions, debates different positions and illustrates technical backgrounds. As an automotive and technology specialist, the host, Sarah Yvonne Elsser, ensures that complex issues are made approachable and digestible.

“Let’s talk Mercedes” is an English-language podcast and available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Deezer as well as on the communications platform Mercedes me media. Additional content for each episode will also be available in a podcast special on me media. Listeners can stay informed about new episodes by following @MB_Press on Twitter.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz