Leoni to build additional wiring harness plant in Agadir, Morocco, to support growth perspectives in CV segment

Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector, will extend its production capacities in Morocco. Among others, an additional plant for wiring systems will be built in Agadir, specialized in the Commercial vehicles segment and providing 3,000 new jobs. To this end, the company recently signed agreements for the implementation of several investment projects with a delegation lead by the Head of the Moroccan Government, Aziz Akhannouch.

In Agadir, the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, presided over the signing ceremony of two memoranda of understanding and a framework agreement for the implementation of six investment projects planned by the automotive supplier Leoni. The company will enlarge its existing nine plants in the Casablanca-Settat region as well as establish a new facility in Agadir, thus creating more than 7000 new jobs by 2027. The additional wiring systems plant in the Agadir industrial acceleration zone will provide 3,000 employments in administration, engineering and production.

“I am very pleased about the agreement between our company and the Moroccan government”, states Ingo Spengler, COO and Member of the Executive Board of LEONI. “Leoni will seize the opportunity to expand its footprint in the county, which provides favorable conditions in terms of availability of skilled workers, competitiveness and logistics. The state of Morocco, in return, is developing the industrial sector being the main pillar of the national economy.”

The new plant will be specialized in producing wiring systems for the Commercial Vehicles segment, one of the growth fields of the company’s Wiring Systems Division. Leoni is supplying a growing number of truck and engine manufacturers with harnesses and associated components as well as off-road sector including agricultural, construction and industrial vehicles.