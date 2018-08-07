Leoni strengthens Group funding with syndicated loan

Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector and other industries, has realigned its corporate funding. The Company consequently agreed a credit line amounting to EUR 750 million and a duration of at least 5 years with 8 well-known banks.

“Leoni has, as part of its funding strategy, signed a syndicated loan for the first time. It replaces bilateral credit agreements and gives us flexible scope for the impending growth phase of our Company,” said Karl Gadesmann, CFO and Spokesperson for the Board of Directors of Leoni AG.

The new credit facility has a duration of initially 5 years and comprises two options to extend by one year, respectively. Leoni has thereby placed the maturity profile of its financial liabilities on a more long-term footing and further improved it. This new syndicated loan serves to provide general corporate purposes. In particular, it broadens the Company’s financial basis for further organic growth and provides additional scope for M&A transactions.

With this step, Leoni has taken advantage of the favourable market conditions and secured highly attractive credit terms for the long term – reflecting the good financial standing and confidence in the Company.