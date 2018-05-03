Leoni starts dynamically into the 2018 financial year

Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector and other industries, will release key figures for the first quarter of 2018 at its Annual General Meeting today.

Performance in the first three months of this year was highly successful. Based on preliminary figures, Leoni generated a 9 percent increase in consolidated sales of EUR 1.33 billion (previous year: EUR 1.22 billion) in the period from January to March 2018 and thus a new quarterly high.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose significantly in the first quarter, i.e. from the previous year’s EUR 56 million to now EUR 63 million, which equates to a 13 percent increase. This includes EUR 4 million (previous year: EUR 3 million) due to application of the “IFRS 15” accounting standard.

The Board of Directors reaffirms its full-year forecast as issued on 20 March 2018 saying Leoni projects sales of at least EUR 5 billion and EBIT between EUR 215 and 235 million for 2018.

A comprehensive report on the final results of the 1st quarter of 2018 will be released on 16 May 2018 as scheduled.

