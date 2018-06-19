Leoni to launch system for validating wheels and tires in Europe

Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector and other industries, has many years of experience in North America with software-supported tire and wheel checking – and will in future also introduce its Wheel and Tire Validation System in Europe. With this inspection system, the Company will increasingly serve the tire industry and forge further ahead with enhancing quality control processes by means of modern image processing systems. Leoni will showcase this system at the Automatica 2018, the leading fair for the automation technology and robotics trade.

The validation system, an all-in solution with intelligent software, is already being successfully applied at various customer locations in North America and ensures that tires and wheels are precisely fitted: 3D analysis guarantees the correct wheel and tire combination and supports automated quality control. This turnkey solution furthermore runs a large number of checks, such as of design, diameter, colour, profile recognition and tire dimensions as well as tire certifications and other markings.

The inspection system is furthermore capable of recognising the orientation of balance markings and fine details, such as the degree of surface shine. More functions can be added at the customer’s request.

By storing more than one hundred wheel and tire models as well as combinations, but also through compatibility with all the equipment and industrial IP network protocols that are common in the sector, this system for validating tires and wheels provides intelligent means to evaluate results. The user-friendly interface with a touchscreen also contributes to the appeal of the product, which will in future also be offered in Europe and will be exhibited from 19 to 22 June at the Automatica in Munich.