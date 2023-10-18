Leoni honors suppliers with Supplier Award 2023

Leoni, a global solution provider for energy and data management in the automotive industry, honored its top suppliers with the Supplier Award 2023 as part of the third virtual Supplier Summit. At the same time, the new CEO of Leoni AG, Klaus Rinnerberger, used the event to formulate his expectations for future cooperation with suppliers. On the focus topic of technology, COO Ingo Spengler gave an outlook on the development of wiring systems towards zonal architecture.

As the new CEO, Klaus Rinnerberger explained Leoni’s future direction. After the crises of recent years, he emphasized the future viability of the company and invited the suppliers to participate in Leoni’s future success. Leoni’s remarkable order intake of almost 6 billion euros in the wiring systems division alone in the first nine months of the year showed the opportunities that also arise for suppliers. “It’s up to you to be part of our future business. Convince us with flexibility and performance, innovations and competitive pricing,” Rinnerberger said.

The wiring system of the future poses new challenges

COO Ingo Spengler gave an outlook on the technological development of the wiring system. He sees Leoni as a pioneer for the optimized development, production and supply chain of wiring systems. The key to this is the zonal architecture, which reduces the complexity of wiring systems and allows a higher degree of automation in cable harness production, but also places new demands on suppliers of products and services. Ingo Spengler: “The demands on the wiring system increase continuously. It’s a matter of managing more and more functions and data – in less and less space with less and less weight.”

With the zonal approach, Leoni makes it possible to design completely new wiring harness architectures that offer so many advantages in development and production that they will become more and more established on the market in the coming years.

Awards for excellent performance

In front of around 400 connected guests representing approx. 100 supplier companies from around the world, Leoni honored Hirschmann Automotive GmbH with the Overall Performance Award for its outstanding achievements. Peter Becker, Head of Global Purchasing and Value Chain Management, presented awards to a total of six winners. The award winners in 2023 are: