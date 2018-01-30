Leoni completes the sale of its factory site on Stieberstrasse to the City of Roth

On 19 December 2017, Leoni reached another milestone within its Factory of the Future project with the notarised acceptance of the City of Roth’s 2015 offer for purchase of the site. Over the past two years, the two parties agreed together with the responsible authorities on targets and measures concerning environmental remediation of the site. Leoni will lease the existing plant including the buildings at Stieberstrasse until its relocation to the new factory in the industrial area of Roth has been completed. The City of Roth will subsequently dismantle the buildings to the extent required for Leoni to be able to restore the brown field site at its own expense. The remediation procedures and targets were established in close consultation with the responsible authorities and the City of Roth as the buyer of the site. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Factory of the Future

Leoni decided to build a new factory in the An der Lände industrial area with the aim, alongside having additional production capacity, of establishing the basis for trailblazing production and paving the way for digitalization. With investment totalling EUR 90 million, the cables specialist is upgrading its service and development centre for innovative products involving high degrees of added value as well as optimising both operating and logistical processes. The site in the centre of Roth was not suitable for this plan.

Construction work on the 134,000 m² space began with the ground-breaking ceremony on 5 April 2017; relocation is to be completed by the end of 2020.