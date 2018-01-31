Leoni to appoint external candidate as CEO

The Supervisory Board of Leoni, the leading European provider of cables and cable systems to the automotive sector and other industries, will decide on its nomination of an external candidate for the position of President & CEO, which will be vacant as of 1 February 2018, in the foreseeable future. CFO Karl Gadesmann will act as spokesperson for the Board of Directors until the future CEO takes office.

During its meeting on 30 January 2018, Leoni’s Supervisory Board decided to maintain the Board of Directors as a body of three members with equal status until the future CEO joins the company. As spokesperson, Karl Gadesmann will, on an interim basis, also perform coordination and representative duties.

The Supervisory Board furthermore prematurely extended the mandate of Board of Directors member Bruno Fankhauser, who is responsible for the Wire & Cable Solutions Division and marketing, by five years to 31 December 2023. His previous contract would have expired at the end of 2018.

The process of appointing a successor to Dieter Bellé, who steps down as CEO & President today, is well under way and is likely to be completed in the foreseeable future.