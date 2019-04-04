Leoni and relayr enter strategic partnership to raise the automotive industry’s production efficiency

Leoni, a global provider of energy and data management solutions in the automotive sector and other industries, and relayr, specialist in industrial solutions involving the Internet of Things (IoT), are entering a strategic partnership. At Hannover Messe (the Hanover Trade Fair), the companies announced joint development work on linking intelligent cable and automation systems with innovative IoT technologies. The upcoming solutions are aimed at enabling carmakers and their suppliers to reduce unplanned downtime of robotic manufacturing lines and raising production efficiency thereby improving overall equipment effectiveness (OEE).

Through this partnership, Leoni and relayr will be jointly developing and providing an intelligent solution for predictive maintenance and monitoring of robot lines in car manufacturing based on the LEONiQ technology and relayr’s IoT portfolio. This will give plant operators ongoing and deeper insight into the critical areas and components of the whole line. A new way of monitoring condition as well as the process efficiency of entire systems will thereby become reality for Leoni’s customers. The partnering companies’ agnostic position towards automation equipment gives them the necessary flexibility and agility to achieve success within the complexity of today’s automotive manufacturing environment.

Initial test installations as early as this year

Leoni will provide this collaboration with intelligent, IoT-enabled energy and data management on robot lines, related data analysis skills, as well as profound knowledge of automation and processes in the automotive industry. Relayr will contribute its comprehensive, sector-overarching know-how in IoT technology, data analysis and process optimisation in industrial production. Together, the two companies will be realising the first test installations in car production as early as 2019 in order then to offer their solutions to a broad customer base from 2020. HSB (Hartford Steam Boiler), which is part of the Munich Re Group just as relayr, will additionally complement the partnership: This will enhance the technological IoT portfolio of the alliance with financial services and risk management, thereby turning the business model into a direct added value for customers in financial and assurance-related respects.

For Leoni, the partnership is another step towards becoming a systems provider. Torsten Schierholz, the Company’s Chief Solutions Officer, said at the Hanover Trade Fair: “We are delighted to have gained, in relayr, a partner with comprehensive experience in the IoT field. Together we will be able to give the automotive industry fresh impetus – not least to take automated production forward.” Josef Brunner, relayr’s CEO, also expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration: “The automotive industry is a key sector of the German economy. Making it as intelligent and efficient as possible with the help of IoT – that’s what drives us. In Leoni, we have found the ideal partner because of its far-reaching expertise in car production and industrial robotics.”

