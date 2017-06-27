Leon Haslam is Vauxhall commercial vehicles’ new brand ambassador

Adding to its sponsorship of the 2017 MCE British Superbike Championship (BSB), Vauxhall Commercial Vehicles is pleased to announce Leon Haslam, rider for JG Speedfit Kawasaki, as its new brand ambassador.

As part of the sponsorship, Haslam will use a Vauxhall Vivaro throughout the season as his personal transport. The Vivaro Limited Edition Nav 145 Double Cab model comes equipped with a tailgate, tow bar, ply lining and is in Panorama Blue with Black Alloys. Derby-based Haslam is one of the front runners of MCE BSB, racing with Bournemouth-based JG Speedfit Kawasaki – who kindly provide Haslam’s bike in conjunction with Bournemouth Kawasaki – and has previously raced in the World Superbike Championships.

“I’m really pleased with my new Brit-built Vivaro double cab,” said Leon Haslam. “It’s got plenty of room in the back if I need to transport equipment to training or races. Plus being a double cab I’ve got plenty of room for the family.”

“We are delighted to have Leon on-board and are glad he’s pleased with his new Vivaro double cab”, said Brad Miller, Vauxhall’s Commercial Brand Manager. “We look forward to working with Leon and wish him a speedy recovery from his fall at Knockhill.”

To celebrate this sponsorship and its ongoing involvement with MCE BSB, Vauxhall is offering the ultimate Superbike fan experience, taking place at Brands Hatch for the final round of the championship. The competition winner, along with three guests, will spend the Saturday as official guests of Leon Haslam and the JG Speedfit team. This includes a parade lap of the circuit in a Vauxhall Vivaro, a grid walk, plus exclusive tours of the media suite, race control and the JG Speedfit Kawasaki Race Team garage and race trailer. Winners will also have exclusive access to experience media and press conferences.

On the Sunday, the winner will be a VIP guest of Vauxhall, where they can watch the final two races of the season from the comfort of the hospitality suite. The prize also includes a three-day car loan and accommodation for the race weekend.

Anybody wanting to get their hands on the money-can’t-buy experience can simply enter a few details on the competition website to be in with a chance of winning: www.vauxhall.co.uk/superbikes

Vauxhall Commercial Vehicles is already involved with this year’s MCE BSB, with a total of six vans being utilised to provide support for both track and offsite support during the season, with a fleet of four Movano vans and two Brit-built Vivaro panel vans. Vauxhall has also unveiled two new concept vans, its first in over a decade, that have been specially-designed to celebrate its partnership with BSB.

