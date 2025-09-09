Lectron unveils smart chargers for Tesla & J1772 EVs

New WiFi-enabled lineup combines powerful performance with Lectron App integration

Lectron, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new smart EV chargers. The lineup includes six chargers compatible with the most widely used U.S. charging standards. Equipped with WiFi connectivity and integrated with the Lectron App, these chargers provide enhanced control, performance tracking, and scheduling capabilities for EV drivers.

The lineup features Portable Level 1 and Level 2 Chargers, along with the V-BOX Pro home charging station—all offering the durability and high performance customers expect from Lectron, now enhanced with smart features.

Portable Level 1 EV Charger ( J1772 and Tesla NACS ): Available in 15-amp and ultra-compact 12-amp models with a NEMA 5-15 plug for standard 110V outlets Provides up to 50 miles of range overnight (15A) or 40 miles (12A)

Portable Level 2 EV Charger ( J1772 and Tesla NACS ): Supports 40-amp charging via a NEMA 14-50 outlet Delivers up to 36 miles of range per hour of charging

V-BOX Pro Level 2 EV Charging Station ( J1772 and Tesla NACS ): Offers adjustable amp settings and charges at up to 46 miles of range per hour Built for home use, providing a convenient alternative to public charging stations



All models are available in both J1772 and Tesla-compatible versions. Tesla variants feature a native NACS (J3400) connector, eliminating the need for an adapter.

With WiFi integration, users can unlock a range of advanced features through the Lectron App, including:

Performance Analysis – Monitor charging efficiency and usage trends

– Monitor charging efficiency and usage trends Scheduled Charging – Optimize energy costs by charging during off-peak hours

– Optimize energy costs by charging during off-peak hours Power Settings – Set kilowatt caps to manage energy draw

Level 2 chargers may also be eligible for federal, state, or utility rebates and tax incentives.

“We designed these chargers to meet the evolving needs of EV drivers,” said Christopher Maiwald, CEO of Lectron. “Whether you need a portable or home charging setup, our smart chargers offer the reliability, speed, and flexibility our customers rely on.”

Lectron’s smart EV chargers are available now online and in-store through Lectron, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, The Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

SOURCE: Lectron