Leasys will supply operating vehicles, tricycles and quadricycles to Poste Italiane

Leasys, a subsidiary of FCA Bank and a Stellantis brand, won the tender launched in November 2020 by Poste Italiane, for the renewal of over 18,000 operating vehicles. The contract awarded to Leasys covers 13,647 new vehicles and enables Leasys to increase significantly its engagement with the postal services company, as it will supply Poste Italiane’s local operations in the North-East and Central-Southern Regions of Italy a fleet that is more than doubled, compared with the 6,200 vehicles currently provided.

Under the terms of the contract, Leasys will make available mostly vehicles from the Stellantis Group. In fact, of the 13,647 vehicles awarded to Leasys, over 11,000 will be Fiat and Fiat Professional, around 300 Iveco and 2,174 between Opel and Peugeot. The latter, in particular, will be fully electric (1,774 Opel Corsa-e and 400 Peugeot e-Expert), in line with Leasys’s commitment to reducing CO 2 emissions and promoting increasingly eco-sustainable mobility. The remaining part of the fleet supplied to Poste Italiane will be made up of vehicles of other brands.

Moreover, about 10% of the new vehicles supplied will be used by Poste Italiane’s corporate car sharing service. Leasys will also manage the related platform, with the support of its technological partner Targa Telematics.

The first orders for the tender, launched in mid-November 2020, are expected in July and the vehicles will be delivered within the next seven months.

SOURCE: Stellantis