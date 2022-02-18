Leasys Rent launches Plug & Drive, the subscription to Jeep® Renegade and Compass 4xe Plug-In Hybrid

Introducing the monthly subscription dedicated to the two plug-in hybrid Jeep® models in the 4xe SUV range, the 2021 leaders in Italy in the "on tap" market

The spirit of adventure of Jeep ® Renegade and Compass 4xe Plug-In Hybrid marries the flexibility of subscription plans. Introducing Plug & Drive, the innovative solution proposed by Leasys Rent to enter the Jeep world for driving freedom. The company, specialized in rental and subscription solutions, launches the first monthly subscription dedicated to the two plug-in hybrid models of the 4xe SUV range, leaders in 2021 in the Italian “on tap” market, which includes electric and plug-in hybrid cars. A supremacy confirmed also in January 2022 with a record 19% share.

The Plug & Drive subscription, which can be activated at the network of Jeep dealers with Leasys Rent mandate, can be renewed monthly, up to 12 months, with the possibility to return the car even after the first 30 days, without any kind of penalty. Subscribing is simple and convenient, as all it takes to access the plan is a credit card. Once the subscription has been completed, at a cost of €199 for Renegade and €299 for Compass, customers will be able to choose or order their model at the dealership and pick it up on the appointed day.

Each Plug & Drive subscription includes 1,500 km per month and third-party liability (RCA), damage and theft insurance. In addition, the car can be charged at no cost at the electrified Leasys Rent network. All for a fixed monthly fee (€579 for Renegade and €599 for Compass), also payable online.

Designed to be a tribute to the 4xe world, the new formula combines off-road spirit and plug-in hybrid propulsion, typical of every model in the Jeep range, with the innovation and flexibility guaranteed by the car subscription solutions offered by Leasys Rent, in an ideal blend of freedom, driving fun and environmental sustainability.

In fact, Jeep’s strategy for the energy transition does not only include the best of technology, but also prestigious partnerships, such as the one with Leasys Rent, to develop advanced services and products aimed at drivers inclined to embrace the future of mobility, who need practical, tailor-made solutions for constantly evolving needs.

SOURCE: Leasys